Odd Dog Media Celebrates National Small Business Day On May 10 With Launch Of Small Business Impact Calculator

In honor of National Small Business Day, Odd Dog Media shares a free tool to show how your choices impact local businesses. Try it and get your score!

- Adam BroetjeSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of National Small Business Day, Odd Dog Media - a Seattle-based marketing agency specializing in helping small and medium-sized businesses thrive - is proud to spotlight its Small Business Impact Calculator , a free, interactive tool that helps people understand how their everyday choices directly impact local businesses and their communities. Answer a few quick questions to get an impact score and find out if you're a true small biz superstar!This calculator invites users to explore how spending habits and simple actions, like shopping locally or recommending a business to a friend, can create ripple effects that drive growth, sustainability, and diversity in their neighborhoods.“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities,” said Adam Broetje, CEO of Odd Dog Media.“We've spent over 15 years working alongside small business owners, and this tool is our way of showing people the real, measurable impact of supporting local.”Since its founding, Odd Dog Media has built custom marketing strategies that empower small businesses to grow, stay ahead of competitors, and truly connect with their audience. In just the past year alone, the agency's tailored solutions have helped 148 businesses, from single-location startups to multi-location operations, build a foundation for long-term success.“Our team developed this Small Business Impact Calculator in hopes of encouraging people to slow down and recognize the power they hold in everyday decisions,” said John Broetje, Chief Developer at Odd Dog Media.“It could be grabbing coffee at a neighborhood café, shopping at the farmers market, leaving positive reviews on Google, or following local businesses on social media - every small choice adds up to a big impact. It's so important to choose independent service providers over national chains.”As communities across the country celebrate Small Business Day, Odd Dog Media encourages everyone to use the calculator, share it with others, and reflect on the powerful role local businesses play in both the economy and the cultural fabric of their cities. Supporting small businesses isn't just about shopping local - it helps create jobs, keeps money circulating within the community, and fosters vibrant, resilient neighborhoods.About Odd Dog MediaOdd Dog Media is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Seattle, WA, dedicated to helping small and medium-sized businesses succeed. With over 15 years of experience, Odd Dog has created results-driven marketing strategies that combine services like local SEO, paid advertising, web design, multi-location optimization, social media, and more. Odd Dog Media - the honest, dependable digital marketing agency you've been looking for. Chat with us on Instagram , LinkedIn, or Facebook.

