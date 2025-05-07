Launch Of 'Simon Β' Marketing Platform To Powerfully Support Overseas Companies Expanding Into The Japanese Market

“Select and click” is all it takes

Covers advertising media across Japan, and displays budget allocation.

Tagline Generation:"Empty beer cans and broken hearts - please dispose of them in the nearest trash bin."

Baymon Inc. company logo

Supports Success and ROI Growth in the Japanese Market Through AI-Driven Advertising Optimization and Integrated Strategies

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Baymon Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Naoki Matsui) has released today the beta version of the ad strategy AI marketing platform "simon". The platform features an AI agent designed to transform traditional marketing operations, starting with media planning and selection - one of the most critical steps in any ad campaign.

The beta version includes the following two core functions:

- Advertising Channel Selection

Simon analyzes with AI the available ad platforms (such as social media, Google Ads, YouTube, etc.) to identify the most effective media for a given target audience and optimize online advertising campaigns.

- Advertising tagline generation

It auto-generates catchy taglines for banners and advertising text, enabling production of effective messages to be swift, reducing turnaround time, and lowering costs.

Simon Beta Version Key Features

- Simple to set up

Simon provides tools that easily assist with advertising operations, supporting businesses in effectively leveraging AI. Its key advantage is that it is simple to adopt, starting with a free plan. It is particularly attractive to companies that wish to build their marketing strategy in-house, moving away from agency dependency.

- AI-powered ad optimization

Simon utilizes AI technology to optimize ad campaigns. This allows advertisers to make quick, data-driven decisions, maximizing ROI. The accuracy of the AI will continue to improve, providing even more precise results in the future.

- Adaptive media planning based on target segments

Simon enables the selection of ad media and creation of copy that align with user needs, supporting marketing strategies that differentiate from competitors.



- Easy Installation and Flexible Plans

The beta version offers a free plan (Personal Free), for easy adoption. A paid plan (Personal) will be introduced in future updates. While areas such as AI accuracy are still under refinement in this beta phase, the platform will continue to evolve through user feedback.

Rather than fitting into traditional marketing software categories, simon positions itself as a platform for building a new advertising ecosystem, aiming to redefine the role of advertising media itself. By translating accumulated marketing knowledge into machine-readable language and implementing proprietary AI, simon can generate quantitative recommendations - within just one minute - on which ad platforms will deliver the best results based on selected product attributes and target audience.

simon website: #en

Although marketing is ideally conducted alongside sales operations, the reality is that many businesses rely heavily on external advertising agencies.

Baymon Inc. aims to address this challenge by leveraging AI agents and proprietary data to provide an environment where advertisers can manage their marketing operations more efficiently and independently.

Looking beyond the democratization of marketing, simon is designed to optimize decision-making by consumers themselves - who are ultimately the central players in the market.

Simon provides 25 predefined criteria to help users select the most effective advertising media for connecting products and services with consumers. Whether the goal is to increase sales or branding awareness, simon allows anyone to make essential marketing decisions -such as identifying the right audience or setting strategic priorities- through simple selections.

Comprehensive Coverage of Japanese Ad Platforms, Including Budget Allocation

Simon covers a wide range of online and offline advertising platforms across Japan. By setting a budget, users can also receive recommendations on how to distribute it effectively across different media to maximize impact.

In today's fragmented media landscape, success no longer depends on simply choosing well-known platforms. Simon offers unbiased analysis and may introduce users to advertising outlets beyond their knowledge.

Tagline Generation Included for Selected Media

After selecting the ad platforms, creative materials are still needed for publication. Simon is integrated with generative AI to automatically produce text tailored to each platform. These outputs can serve as strong starting points for creative inspiration.

Future Roadmap

The current beta version will be followed by the commercial release on December 25, 2025 in Japan. While media selection will continue to be available free of charge, the paid version will offer enhanced features such as tailored recommendations through imported advertising operation data, and detailed support from dedicated consultants for post-selection processes.

Simon also plans to expand its capabilities across the entire advertising lifecycle, including strategic planning, creative text generation, and campaign execution. As an artificial intelligence agent, simon aims to be more than a tool; it is a reliable partner in modern marketing operations.

Early beta user feedback: 40% reduction in planning workload

Comments from the executive of a Tokyo-based e-commerce company (Shibuya Ward):

“We tested“simon β” for about two months. For years, we had relied on ad agencies, but the output quality varied greatly depending on the assigned representative. We realized a fundamental change was needed. Simon's media selection feature is simple- we just need to choose an option from a clear interface. There is no learning curve, and it even fits into strategic frameworks like STP, beyond just managing budgets and timelines.

This consulting service is more affordable than traditional agencies, and the proposal quality is impressive.

With the official launch set for the end of the year, we are actively redesigning our marketing operations with simon. I believe other companies will find similar value in this approach.”

