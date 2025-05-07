New Study From Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Ranks The 35 Largest Metro Areas In The United States Based On Cleanliness

Oxi Fresh used seven factors to rank each metro area on a scale of most to least clean, represented by a letter grade between A+ and D.

DENVER, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new study from Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning - one of the nation's top carpet cleaning franchises with nearly 500 locations across 46 states and 3 provinces - ranks the 35 largest metropolitan areas in the United States based on their cleanliness. The results were based on factors such as air and tap water quality, pest infestations, vandalism, litter levels, and population density.

“The United States is home to some of the most iconic cities in the world – from New York to New Orleans, and from Miami to L.A. While each location comes with its own charms and attractions, one of the first things people tend to notice about a given location is its cleanliness,” said Oxi Fresh founder and CEO Jonathan Barnett.“At Oxi Fresh, we believe that a clean environment can really help elevate a community. This study underscores the importance of cleanliness in our cities and highlights the collective efforts needed to maintain it.”

HOW WERE THE CLEANEST PLACES DETERMINED?

Oxi Fresh used seven cleanliness factors to rank each metro area on a scale of most to least clean, represented by a letter grade between A+ and D. The results came from an analysis of the largest U.S. metro areas using the most recent data from the Census Bureau's American Housing Survey . Each metro area could earn up to 100 points for each of the seven factors, which were then totaled to find the cleanliness score and converted to a letter grade.

.Population Density: The number of people per square mile. According to the study, a higher concentration of people can lead to increased pollution, poorer air quality, greater strain on infrastructure and more complicated waste management.

.Rodents: The percentage of housing units with signs of mice, rats, or other rodents inside the home in the past 12 months.

.Cockroaches: The percentage of housing units with signs of cockroaches inside the home in the past 12 months.

.Vandalism: The percentage of homes without vandalized or abandoned buildings within a half-block radius.

.Litter: The percentage of homes without litter, trash, or junk on the streets or properties within a half-block radius.

.Air Quality: The number of days in 2024 that the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) values were classified as 'Good' (values of 50 AQI or less) for all AQI pollutants: CO, NO2, Ozone, PM10, and PM2.5.

.Tap Water Quality: The average number of different types of contaminants detected in the metro area's drinking water that exceeded the Environmental Working Group's health guidelines.

TOP 10 CLEANEST CITIES IN THE U.S.

These are the cleanest cities and metropolitan areas in the United States and their cleanliness grades, according to Oxi Fresh.

.Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: A+

.Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: A

.Rochester, NY: A-

.Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI: B+

.Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI: B+

.Pittsburgh, PA: B

.Richmond, VA: B

.Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO: B

.Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ: B

.Kansas City, MO-KS: B-

10 DIRTIEST CITIES IN THE U.S.

Out of the largest metro areas in the U.S., these are the cities that Oxi Fresh determined were the least clean and their cleanliness grades.

.New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ: D

.Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA: D+

.Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD: D+

.Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX: C-

.Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV: C

.Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN: C

.Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: C

.Birmingham, AL: C

.Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN: C+

.Oklahoma City, OK: C+

ABOUT OXI FRESH CARPET CLEANING

Founded in 2006, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is a leading eco-friendly carpet cleaning franchise with a commitment to delivering high-quality, green cleaning solutions. Utilizing an innovative oxygen-powered cleaning system, Oxi Fresh effectively removes stains and dirt while conserving water and reducing drying times. The company's low-moisture approach uses approximately 58 gallons less water per home compared to traditional steam cleaning methods, contributing to significant water conservation.

Today, the company has nearly 500 locations operating across the United States and Canada and has been consistently recognized by the likes of Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc. for its expanding presence and commitment to excellence.

For more information about Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, visit . And if you're interested in leaning on Oxi Fresh for your carpet, rug, or upholstery cleaning needs, call 1-877-694-3737.

