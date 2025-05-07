Heath Consultants Incorporated And Sensors, Inc. Collaborate To Revolutionize Gas Quantification Technology

Heath Consultants Incorporated is excited to announce an expanded partnership with Sensors Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heath Consultants Incorporated, a recognized leader in methane emissions management, is excited to announce an expanded partnership with Sensors Inc., a pioneer in gas analysis and particle measurement instrumentation. Together, Heath Consultants and Sensors, Inc. will release groundbreaking bar hole quantification technology to the utilities industry. This expanded partnership will position Heath as the exclusive providerof this technology in North America.This new collaboration builds on an already successful partnership, with Heath serving as an authorized distributor of Sensors, Inc.'s industry-leading SEMTECHHI-FLOW 2 product.Packed with an array of features, the product line will encompass two models offering benefits such as pinpointing, quantification, and purging.This partnership combines Heath Consultants' 90+ years of expertise in methane emissions management with Sensors, Inc.'s 55+ year reputation for excellence in gas emissions, flow, and particulate measurement technology and equipment. By collaborating with Sensors, Inc., Heath Consultants continues its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that improve safety, efficiency, and operational performance for its customers.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sensors, Inc. to bring this precision-crafted and tailored solution technology to our customers,” said Patrick Jacobs, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Heath Consultants.“This product line has the potential to revolutionize field operations and set a new standard in the industry.”Per Joe Morrill, CEO at Sensors“We are equally thrilled to be working with the team at Heath Consultants to bring this exciting new measurement application to the market. Heath's deep trenched relationships and product knowledge will be immeasurable to the success of this product launch.”About Heath Consultants Incorporated Heath Consultants Incorporated is a recognized leader in methane leak detection technologies since its founding in 1933. Heath is a woman-owned company with numerous patents across its product portfolio, providing methane detection equipment and services to utilities and industrial operators worldwide.About Sensors, Inc. is an employee owned and driven gas analysis and particle measurement company that was founded in 1969 in Michigan. The company is recognized by their customers worldwide as an innovative expert in the design and manufacture of their products.

