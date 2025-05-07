Majra National CSR Fund Hosts Innovative Workshop To Advance UAE's Sustainability Vision For Private Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MAJRA – National CSR Fund hosted recently the 'National Sustainability Strategy Workshop', convening professionals from federal and local governments, private sector corporates and non-profit. to collaboratively shape a comprehensive sustainability strategy for the private sector. This marks a significant milestone in the UAE's commitment in including all stakeholders to ensure the private sector's the national sustainability strategy is consistent with the aspirations of the wise leadership.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Majra, stated:“Sustainability is no longer a distant goal, rather, a strategic imperative driving the growth of diverse sectors. In such a scenario, the 'National Sustainability Strategy Workshop' for private sector plays an important role in uniting stakeholders to drive transformative change and establish a new 'impact economy' that integrates economic vision with elements of corporate citizenship, community responsibility, and transparency. Robust collaboration is integral to the success of such workshops as the final strategy is co-designed with the participants' collective expertise.”

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra, said:“The workshop helped convene leading thought leaders and change makers across various industries with an aim to develop a visionary strategy that is both inclusive and avant-garde. It primarily focused on fostering meaningful dialogues to create a practical methodology that integrates economic, environmental, social and governance priorities under a unified national vision For sustainability and community responsibility in the private sector.. Furthermore, strategic objectives and KPIs introduced as a part of the workshop will help track progress and ensure maximum impact, aligning with the objectives of federal and local entities.”

The high-level, interactive workshop followed a structured agenda included, principles, vision formulation, strategic framework development, strategic initiatives and objectives, current state assessment, as well as a conclusion session focused on summarising key outcomes and outlining agreements for future actions. Moreover, participants were segregated into working groups representing diverse sectors, to facilitate robust collaboration and insight sharing. Participants were also encouraged to engage openly and contribute towards fostering a highly resilient, inclusive, transparent, as well as impactful nation.