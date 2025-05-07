Advanced Technology Services (ATS) Named Among America's Greatest Workplaces For Mental Well-Being For Consecutive Year

PEORIA, Ill., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) , a leader in industrial maintenance and reliability solutions, is proud to announce it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2025 . The annual award recognizes the top U.S. employers contributing to and enabling the mental wellness of their employees.

This recognition reflects ATS's approach to safety excellence-where protecting employees means addressing their overall well-being. By embedding mental health into its broader safety strategy, ATS fosters an environment where individuals can thrive personally and professionally, while supporting the long-term reliability and success of the operations they serve.

ATS has implemented a wide range of initiatives to promote holistic well-being. Among them is a free "Learn to Live" program, available to all employees and their dependents enrolled in the company's medical plan, which provides digital lessons and private 1-on-1 coaching based on proven therapy techniques to help individuals navigate mental health challenges.

In addition to standard benefits, ATS continually expands opportunities that help employees build healthier lives. Emotional well-being is integrated into company-wide initiatives like the "Beyond Zero Challenge ," a program that incentivizes employees to prioritize their health and safety, reinforcing ATS's commitment to going beyond zero injuries to promote holistic well-being.

"Holistic well-being is a core part of our culture." said Jim Hefti, Vice President of Human Resources at Advanced Technology Services. "With nearly 20% of our workforce having served in the military, we know that supporting physical, emotional, and mental well-being is essential to maintaining a strong, resilient team. When we take care of our people-mind, body, and spirit-they're empowered to perform at their best, both on the job and at home."

To learn more about ATS's commitment to safety and well-being, visit .

About Advanced Technology Services: Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety , people , processes , and technologies , ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at .

