Muck Rack Introduces Global Press Release Distribution

Miami, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack , the leading provider of award-winning PR software built for how brands and agencies work, today announced the launch of global Press Release Distribution . This new capability enables PR pros to manage their entire earned media strategy, from planning and press release distribution to monitoring and reporting, all within a single platform.

Press releases are a trusted tool for sharing official company news, from strategic business announcements to key executive hires to financial disclosures. They boost visibility, improve search rankings and support media outreach by providing the press, investors and the public with timely, credible information.

Historically, PR teams have relied on separate tools for press release wire distribution, media outreach and reporting, adding unnecessary complexity and cost. Muck Rack's integrated solution eliminates that fragmentation.

“Press releases are a powerful way to share company news, and they're now also a key content source that AI relies on to surface timely, credible information,” said Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack.“Yet the process of distributing them has long been disconnected from the rest of the PR workflow. By bringing press release distribution directly into Muck Rack, we're eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools and vendors. It's a major step toward simplifying the PR tech stack so teams can focus on more strategic work and showing impact.”

Press Release Distribution is available as an add-on to all Muck Rack packages, offering two methods to meet each customer's needs:



Self Service: Ideal for general announcements, this option allows users to draft, manage and distribute over the wire directly through the platform. It includes unlimited word count, up to two images and unlimited hyperlinks. Full Service: Required for financial disclosures, regulatory content or translation needs, this option includes access to an expert support team who review each release for formatting, grammar, and accuracy to ensure compliance and clarity.



Key capabilities include:



Choose from 1,000+ newslines to target news distribution by geography, industry or media type.

Draft, manage and distribute your press release over the wire.

Ability to supplement with assets.

Send a press release over the wire ASAP or schedule for optimal timing. Receive reports directly via email two, 24 and 48 hours after distribution, with insights on reach, placements and engagement.



Press Releases sent within Muck Rack are distributed through one of the world's leading wire services, GlobeNewswire.

By unifying press release distribution, media outreach and reporting in a single streamlined workflow, we're helping PR teams simplify their processes, reduce administrative overhead and work more efficiently. Muck Rack will continue to invest in this tool, with planned enhancements to bring performance analytics directly into the Muck Rack platform.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the leading provider of AI-powered PR software built for how brands and agencies work. The only platform powered by intuitive AI technology and the most accurate, comprehensive data provided by journalists themselves, Muck Rack combines media database, traditional and social media monitoring and reporting for seamless team collaboration, pitching and measurement. Purpose-built for communications and public relations, Muck Rack helps nearly 6,000 companies worldwide analyze and report on the impact of their media relations. Thousands of journalists use Muck Rack's free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com .

