Zoom And Servicenow Announce Strategic Integration To Elevate Customer And Employee Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unified Engagement from Zoom CX and ServiceNow integrates voice, video, and digital channels directly within the ServiceNow AI Platform for a simpler agent experience and more personalized customer engagements

LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced plans to integrate Zoom CX with ServiceNow CRM and IT Service Management (ITSM). The integration, announced as part of Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event, will deliver a turnkey, AI-first solution for customer service and IT support in the contact center.

“This integration unites the power of Zoom's AI-first omnichannel contact center platform with ServiceNow's CRM and Industry workflows, bringing voice, video, and digital interactions directly into the flow of work for service teams, making the experience more seamless and robust,” said Kentis Gopalla, head of product for Zoom CX.“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing solutions that drive business success and simplify customer and employee interactions.”

“Customer experiences should be easy, personalized, and fast - not stalled by disconnected systems or unhelpful bots,” said Michael Ramsey, GVP, Product Management, CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow.“With ServiceNow CRM and Zoom CX coming together in one unified experience, we're eliminating the need to swivel between tools and giving CX teams the context, data, and AI they need to resolve issues faster and create deeper customer connections.”

Key Benefits of the Zoom + ServiceNow Integration

A Unified Workspace That Puts Agents in Control

With Zoom CX embedded inside the ServiceNow Agent Workspace, agents manage every interaction, whether voice, video, or chat, without leaving the platform. Instead of toggling between systems, they can stay focused on the customer, supported by real-time access to CRM data, interaction history, entitlements, and open cases.

Combined with ServiceNow's Industry workflows, agents can take action in context, triggering the right processes, resolving issues faster, and delivering a more tailored experience, whether it's helping a patient reschedule an appointment, a banking client check on a loan application, or a retailer process a return.

Personalized, AI-First Experiences That Scale

Combining Zoom's AI capabilities with ServiceNow's automation and CRM intelligence enables organizations to scale support without sacrificing personalization. Zoom Virtual Agent can handle customer issues with context-aware responses. Agents benefit from AI Expert Assist to provide real-time sentiment analysis, smart note-taking, and automatic call dispositioning, keeping them focused on high-value interactions instead of repetitive tasks.

Additionally, Zoom's AI-first quality management can automatically score every interaction and generate coaching opportunities to drive continuous optimization.

Accelerate Resolution Through Seamless Collaboration

Support doesn't always end with the first agent. Sometimes it takes a team, from billing to field service to engineering. With Zoom's collaboration tools accessible within ServiceNow, agents can bring in the right expert without switching tools or losing context, helping them resolve issues faster and with the right team.

Availability

Unified Engagement from Zoom CX and ServiceNow will be available later this year through the ServiceNow Store .

About Zoom

Zoom's mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace - Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: .

