DMC Biotechnologies Expands Ingredient Portfolio With Fermented Myo-Inositol

Company introduces cleaner, more sustainable ingredient to support the growing demand for bio-based alternatives in the nutrition industry

- Dr. Jim FlattBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DMC Biotechnologies , a U.S.-based biomanufacturer of high-purity fermentation-based ingredients, has announced the availability of fermented myo-inositol for commercial use across food, beverage, and supplement formulations. This latest portfolio addition reflects DMC's continued commitment to expanding access to sustainable, high-quality ingredients for global brands.Myo-inositol is a naturally occurring compound found in both plants and animals. Long used in a variety of nutrition-focused products, it is experiencing growing demand due to evolving consumer expectations around transparency, traceability, and sustainability.“We're proud to bring fermented myo-inositol to the market as a cleaner, more responsible alternative to traditional synthetic production methods,” said Jim Flatt, CEO, DMC Biotechnologies.“This is part of our broader strategy to deliver ingredients that support long-term supply resilience and environmental stewardship.”Unlike conventional production routes, fermentation-based sourcing of myo-inositol avoids harsh processing chemicals, reduces environmental impact, and supports a bio-based, solvent-free, and globally scalable supply. These advantages align with increasing market demand for clean-label and sustainably produced ingredients.This launch strengthens DMC's position as a trusted supplier in the global nutrition market, while advancing the company's goal of making better ingredients available to formulators and manufacturers worldwide.To learn more about DMC Biotechnologies and its commitment to sustainable, high-performance ingredients, visit .About DMCDMC is a U.S.-based biomanufacturer redefining how the world produces chemicals. Through precision fermentation and synthetic biology, DMC creates sustainable, bio-based alternatives that reduce carbon emissions, enhance ingredient quality, and strengthen global supply chain resilience. The company's proprietary platform, Dynamic Metabolic ControlTM, simplifies biological processes to enable predictable, scalable, and highly efficient fermentation-unlocking a new era of low-impact chemical manufacturing.

