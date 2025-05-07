Propelle Group Expands Into Poland, Deepening Cross-Border Investment Advisory Presence

- Adam CernyPRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Propelle Group , a leading independent investment advisory firm offering tailored solutions to suit every stage of life, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Poland, scheduled for early 2026. This strategic move underscores the firm's commitment to delivering tailored, cross-border investment solutions for European clients.With an established office in Prague, Propelle Group has built a reputation for providing objective, sector-focused advice on real estate, green energy and emerging technology. The expansion into Poland will further enhance the firm's ability to serve clients with complex international investment needs, particularly those seeking to navigate the dynamic Central European market.“Opening our Poland office is a natural next step as we continue to pursue our cross-border growth strategy,” said Adam Cerny, Executive Director at Propelle Group.“Poland's robust real estate and green energy sectors, combined with its growing technology ecosystem, present compelling opportunities for our clients. Our local presence will allow us to offer even deeper insights and more personalised service to individuals, families and seniors with interests in the region.”The new location will enable Propelle Group to provide clients with on-the-ground expertise, seamless access to local market intelligence, and enhanced support for cross-border investment structuring. The firm's advisory services will continue to focus on achieving above-average results through a disciplined, client-centric approach.“We're excited to bring our personalised advisory model to Poland, where we see tremendous potential to help clients unlock value in both established and emerging sectors,” said Cerny.For more information about Propelle Group and its expansion into Poland, please visit or contact Marta Dvorak at +420222841360 or ....About Propelle Group:Propelle Group is recognised for its client-centric ethos and independent approach to investment advisory. The firm offers solutions that are as tailored to the individuals and families it serves. With expertise in real estate, green energy and emerging technology, Propelle Group has established itself as a partner for those seeking to navigate the complexities of cross-border investing.

Marta Dvorak

Propelle Group

+420 222841360

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.