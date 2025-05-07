NSSF Celebrates Oklahoma's Gov. Stitt For Signing FIND Act

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's Gov. Kevin Stitt is a man of his word. Gov. Stitt told attendees at the NSSF SHOT Show® Governors' Forum that if state lawmakers would send the Firearm Industry Nondiscrimination (FIND) Act to his desk, he would sign it.

NSSF celebrates Gov. Stitt signing the law to prevent "woke" corporate banks with discriminatory policies against firearm industry members from collecting taxpayer dollars through state contracts. Oklahomans will choose to do business with those companies that do not discriminate based on an industry these corporate banks may not like or with which they disagree.

Gov. Stitt signed SB 500 , the NSSF-priority FIND Act into law, which prohibits state agencies and local government entities from entering into contracts with corporations that discriminate against the firearm industry.

"Governor Stitt delivered on his promise that Oklahoma would only do business with entities that respect the lawful commerce of arms in the Sooner State." said Darren LaSorte, NSSF's Director, Government Relations – State Affairs. "By signing the FIND Act, Governor Stitt is signaling to our industry that Oklahoma is now a place where firearm industry members are welcomed with open arms."

Oklahoma's FIND Act, sponsored by state Sen. Casey Murdock and state Rep. Kevin West, will require all large corporations seeking contracts valued at $100,000 or greater with the state and its municipalities to certify that they hold no discriminatory policies against firearm industry businesses. Contracts that are certified and later discovered to be out of compliance with the law will be subject to cancellation.

Oklahoma is the 11th state to enact FIND Act laws to prevent corporate discrimination. Others include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. Similar legislation, also titled the FIND Act, was introduced in Congress by U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) as H.R. 45 and by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) as S. 13 .

About NSSF

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf .

SOURCE NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED