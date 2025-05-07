Cryptocurrencies Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Many Expect A Rally To New All-Time Highs, Driven By Regulatory, Institutional, And Cyclical Factors
The crypto market entered 2025 with strong momentum. Many expect a rally to new all-time highs, driven by regulatory, institutional, and cyclical factors. Regulatory clarity has significantly improved.
The EU's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation has set a global standard for crypto regulation. In the US, the Trump administration's stance is markedly pro-crypto. Already, it has rescinded SAB 121 (which discouraged banks from offering crypto custody), appointed a crypto-friendly Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair, and formed a crypto working group to guide digital asset policy.
Key highlights
- Institutional adoption continues to grow, driven by the SEC's approval of US spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2024, which further integrated crypto into mainstream finance. BlackRock's bitcoin ETF became the fastest-growing ETF in history, with further approvals expected in 2025, including for solana and XRP. Beyond ETFs, fintechs like Robinhood and PayPal have expanded crypto offerings, focusing on stablecoins and trading services. Meanwhile, crypto's cyclical nature is also relevant. Market peaks have historically occurred 12 to 18 months after a bitcoin halving event. If past cycles hold, late 2025 could mark a new market high. While 2025 may set new records, sustaining momentum will be a challenge. Historically, crypto rallies have been followed by profit-taking phases that dampen speculative fervor. External risks-including macroeconomic shifts or overly lenient regulation enabling illicit activities-could test market resilience. While the macroeconomic landscape has improved, it remains uncertain. The crypto market has reacted adversely to shifting expectations of interest rate cuts and Trump's tariffs, underscoring its status as a risk-on asset. While fueling short-term optimism, the Trump administration's pro-crypto stance raises long-term concerns. The launch of Trump-themed meme coins and Trump Media's expansion into crypto have drawn scrutiny. Whether 2025's potential bull run results in another cyclical downturn or drives structural changes toward crypto's maturation may hinge on institutional investors-whether they help stabilize the market or mirror the speculative tendencies of retail participants.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the cryptocurrencies theme. It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends. It includes a comprehensive industry overview and analysis of the key trends in the analyst's proprietary signals data, including M&As, venture financing, patents, company filings, and hiring. The detailed value chain is divided into four layers: infrastructure, software, application, and services.
Reasons to Buy
- The crypto market is immature and constantly evolving. This report is the perfect introduction to a controversial and fast-moving theme. It will help readers make sense of the technology behind cryptocurrencies, understand the potential implications of the theme, avoid the pitfalls, and identify the leading players.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Industry Analysis Signals Value Chain Companies Sector Scorecard Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 0x Labs 21Shares Aave Companies Abra ACI Worldwide Adobe Advanced New Technologies Alchemy Algorand Foundation Allnodes AlphaPoint Amazon Amber Group Amina Anchorage Digital Animoca Brands Antier ApeCoin DAO Apple Applied Blockchain Arch Finance Argent Labs Argo Blockchain Ark Invest Athena Bitcoin Atomic Wallet Audius Ault Alliance Auradine Ava Labs AvaTrade Awesome Moner B2BPinPay B2Broker Baidu BDO Italia Beam Foundation BeinCrypto Bera Labs BFGMoner Bicoin Suisse BigCommerce Binance BingX Technology Bit Digital BitAccess Bitcoin Depot Bitcoin Group Bitdeer Bitfarms Bitfinex BitFuFu Bitfury Bitget BitGo Bitmain BitOasis Bitpay Bitski Bitstamp BitStop Bitwise BlackRock Block Blockpass Blockratize Blockstream Blockware Mining Blockworks BlueWallet BNY Mellon Boyaa Braiins Brave Software BTCM BTCS Bullish Global ByteFederal Caleb & Brown Canaan CapitalOne Cardano Foundation Cathedra Celestia Foundation Celsius Certik CGMiner Chainalysis Chainlink Labs ChainUp Charles Schwab Chiliz Chorus Cipher Mining Circle CleanSpark Coin360 Coinbase CoinCodex CoinDCX Coindesk CoinFlip Coingate CoinGecko CoinHub Coinify CoinMetrics CoinPayments Coinplug CoinRabbit CoinShares Cointelegraph CoinZoom Comply Advantage ConsenSys Core Scientific CoreWeave CryptAPI Crypto Finance Crypto Manufaktur Cryptonews CryptoPay CryptoSlam Crystal Cudo Minder Dapper Labs DBS Decentraland Foundation Decrypt DeepDAO Desiweminer Devexperts Dfinity Foundation Digital Currency Group Dogecoin Foundation Dune Analytics DZ Bank EasyMiner Ebang Eclipse Labs ECOS Edge EigenLabs Electric Capital Ellipal Limited Elliptic ENS Foundation ETC Group ether.fi Ethereum Foundation Etherscan eToro Everstake Exodus Movement FalconX Fantom Foundation Farside Investors Fetch.AI Fidelity Figment Finoa Fireblocks FIS Fleza Forbes Franklin Templeton FTX FutureBit Gala Galaxy GameStop Gate Group GBG Idology Gemini General Bytes Genesis Coin Genisis Mining Glassnode Goldshell Google Grant Thornton Grayscale Greenidge Generation Griid Gryphon Digital Mining Guarda Haskkey Group Hayvn Hedera Hashgraph Hero Hive HiveMapper Hiveon HollaEx HTX Hut 8 iBeLink IBM iDplanet iFinex InfStones Global Injective Labs Innosilicon InteractiveBrokers intotheblock iPollo IrisEnergy ITrustCapital Jupiter Exchange Kaiko Kering (Gucci) Komainu Kraken (Payward) Kryptex KuCoin Kzen Networks L1 Digital Lancium Layer Zero Ledger Ledn Lido DAO Livepeer LMAX Group LocalCoin Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey Lukka Luxor Mining MakerDAO Mantra Mara Holdings Mastercard Masverse Matrixport Mawson Merkle Science Messari Meta MEXC Global MicroBT Microsoft MicroStrategy Minerstat Monad Labs MoonPay Morpho Labs MultiMiner Mysten Labs Nano Foundation Nansen Nasdaq Nash nChain Near Foundation Netflix New World Solutions Nexo Ngrave NV NiceHash Northland Power Notebene Nova Labs NowPayments Nydig Offchain Labs OKX Opencart Openledger Opentensor Foundation Openware Parallel Studios Paxos PayBito PayPal Phantom Technologies Pionex Plus500 Plutus Polygon Labs Protocol Labs Pudgy Pengiuns Rainbow Studio Rakkar Digital Ramp Render Network Foundation Revolut Riot Blockchain Ripple Robinhood RocketPool RockItCoin Samsung Santiment SBI Holdings Scorechain Sei Labs Shopify Silicon Valley Bank SimpleMining SingularityNET Skalez Sky Mavis Skynet Labs Societe Generale Soft-FX Solana Labs Solidus Labs Solscan Soluna SpectroCoin SpicePay Spiderpool Spotify Staginglabs Stake Fish Stakewise Stakewithus Stakin Staking Facilitites Standard Chartered Standard Custody & Trust Company State Street Stellar Development Foundation StormGain Stripe Stronghold Digital Mining Succinct Labs Sui Foundation Sumsub Sunlane Swissquote Talos Tangem AG Taurus TaxBit Terawulf Tesla The Block The Daily HODL Theta Labs Ton Foundation Toposware TradeDog TradeStation TradingView Trezor TRM U.Today Ultimate Uniswap Labs Upbit VanEck Velmie Visa Wallet Guard WazirX Web3 Foundation Webull Wirex Wix WonderFi WOO Network Wormhole Foundation X xMoney xtb YouHodler Zama Zcash Foundation Zengo Zodia Custody
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment