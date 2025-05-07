World Education Services Celebrates 25 Years Of Impact In Canada With New Scholarship Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, World Education Services (WES) announces two new scholarship initiatives in Canada-one focused on expanding career pathways for immigrant youth and the other dedicated to helping refugee students access higher education.

These awards, totaling over $150,000 in funding, will be celebrated at a special event this week in Toronto, commemorating 25 years of WES' impact in Canada and the organization's commitment to helping people learn, work, and thrive in new places.

WES is awarding $50,000 to the Reach Alliance at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy to support immigrant, refugee, and international students' engagement in projects benefiting the health care sector, Indigenous and northern communities in Canada, and in Mexico. This opportunity will provide real-world experience and foster new connections to help bridge the gap between education and employment, positioning immigrant youth to thrive in careers that contribute to more resilient, more inclusive communities.

WES is also strengthening its support of forcibly displaced individuals by partnering with Wilfrid Laurier University's International Students Overcoming War (ISOW) program to fund two four-year scholarships for young Rohingya women pursuing undergraduate degrees in Canada. With a commitment of over $100,000, WES will provide essential financial support that will enable these scholars to focus on their education and seek a brighter future in Canada.

“For 25 years, WES-alongside its partners-has worked to remove barriers and unlock opportunities for immigrants, refugees, and international students, ensuring that their talent is recognized, valued, and included in shaping Canada's future,” said Shamira Madhany, Managing Director, Canada, and Deputy Executive Director, WES.“As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to building systems that support newcomers' efforts to reach their full potential, turning aspiration into impact and strengthening the fabric of Canada's shared prosperity.”

“For over 50 years, WES has been at the forefront of expanding opportunities through impact-driven global partnerships, including 25 years of dedicated work in Canada,” said Esther Benjamin, CEO and Executive Director, WES.“Together with the Reach Alliance and ISOW we demonstrate the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change and create more inclusive economies. As we look ahead, we will continue to work with our partners to build bridges between countries and communities and keep working toward a world where anyone can thrive anywhere.”

“As a global social enterprise, WES stands out for its longstanding and steadfast commitment to recognizing the value of people's international experience and education,” said Sidney Hargro, chair of the WES Board of Trustees.“Last year alone, WES supported more than 335,000 people looking to contribute their talent in Canada. This is only possible through partnerships with those who share our vision of enabling immigrants and refugees to fully contribute to the workforce, economy, and their communities. As we reflect on our 25 years in Canada, it is with enormous gratitude for each of those partners.”

About World Education Services

Founded in 1974, World Education Services (WES) is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students. From evaluating academic credentials to shaping policy, designing programs, and providing philanthropic funding, we partner with a diverse set of organizations, leaders, and networks to uplift individuals and drive systems change.

For more information, contact Jessica Cheng, Corporate Communications Manager,

World Education Services: T: +1.416.972.5054. E: ....