GPRS Acquires 2-D As-Built Floor Plans

- Matt Aston, CEO, GPRSMAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GPRS has acquired 2-D As-Built Floor Plans , a provider of as-builts, laser scanning, and reality capture services. 2-D As-Built Floor Plans is known for delivering the highest quality as-built drawings, point clouds, 3D models, and BOMA lease calculations using state-of-the-art equipment, technology, and processes, to the facility management and architecture, engineering, and construction industries. This is the eleventh acquisition for Maumee-Based GPRS.“This is a terrific opportunity for 2-D As-Built Floor Plans,” said its President, Steve Cramer.“The partnership with GPRS provides additional resources to better serve our customers and support our growth with nationwide services. GPRS is the market leader in reality capture and laser scanning services , along with being the largest provider of private locating and concrete scanning, and we are excited to partner with Matt Aston and his team to continue to extend GPRS' leadership position.”The acquisition improves GPRS' industry position in the reality capture and laser scanning markets and brings strategic support to the planned national expansion efforts already underway.“2-D As-Built Floor Plans represents a highly complementary acquisition for GPRS that enhances our reality capture and laser scanning presence in the Pacific Northwest,” said Matt Aston, CEO of GPRS.“They operate with strong core values around ethics, safety, quality, and customer service. We are excited to collaborate with the 2-D As-Built Floor Plans team to better serve our customers' current and future needs.”About GPRSGPRS, headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, provides private utility locating, concrete scanning, video pipe inspection, leak detection, reality capture, laser scanning, and mapping and modeling services to utilities, contractors, architecture and engineering firms, and environmental consultants in every major market in the United States. To learn more, visit .

