IDBS Unveils Key Insights From Latest Survey On Lab Data Management In Biopharma

WOKING, United Kingdom, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS , a leading global provider of cloud software for BioPharma companies, has shared compelling results from its latest survey into the current challenges and future priorities for lab data management in the Pharma/BioPharma industry. The recent survey gathered responses from 856 BioPharma professionals across the USA, UK, and Europe around their usage and experience with scientific lab data platforms with LIMS, LES, ELN, SDMS or CDS functionalities*.

Key Findings

Amongst the key findings, the IDBS platform was found to be used most often and had the highest level of satisfaction, with 77% of users expressing they were very satisfied, compared to 53% across all most used scientific lab data platforms.

Cited by around 30% of respondents, the most common challenges with their lab data platforms were limited scalability (34%), lack of flexibility (31%), poor integration with other tools (30%), complex user interfaces (29%), and data silos (26%). Data silos (6%) and complex user interface (6%) are less likely to be main challenges for those who mostly use an IDBS platform.

Looking to their future priorities, respondents cited enhancing data quality and integrity as their most popular goal for implementing a new scientific lab data platform (32%), with improving research efficiency as the next highest ranked goal (25%). Ensuring compliance with regulations and cost reduction, although important, were the least important goals.

Conclusion

Scott Weiss, VP of Product & Strategy at IDBS, commented, "Research insights like these are invaluable in helping us understand and address the evolving needs of the BioPharma sector. The survey results confirm that our focus on enhancing the unique pillars of our enterprise lab informatics platform, IDBS Polar , is well-aligned with industry demands. By continuing to develop a flexible, compliant workflow engine that creates unified, contextualized, and accessible experiment, product, and process data that is AI-ready, we are committed to meeting the needs of our customers now and into the future."

*Key:

LIMS – Laboratory Information Management System

LES - Laboratory Execution System

ELN – Electronic Laboratory Notebook

SDMS – Scientific Data Management System

CDS – Chromatography Data System

About IDBS

IDBS helps BioPharma organizations unlock the potential of AI/ML to improve the lives of patients. As a trusted long-term partner to 80% of the top 20 global BioPharma companies1, IDBS delivers powerful cloud software and services specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the BioPharma sector.

IDBS, a Danaher company, leverages 35 years of scientific informatics expertise to help organizations design, execute and orchestrate processes, manage, contextualize and structure data and gain valuable insights throughout the product lifecycle, from R&D through manufacturing. Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook software, IDBS has extended its flexible, scalable solutions to the IDBS Polar and PIMS cloud platforms to help scientists make smarter decisions with assured confidence in both GxP and non-GxP environments.

Visit idbs , to learn more about IDBS.

Rank measured by Market Cap, Q1 2024 .

