$423.83 Bn Automation Components Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2033 With Rockwell Automation, Siemens, AB SKF, Schneider Electric, Bosch Leading
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|352
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$145.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$423.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Major Market Trends
- New Manufacturing Plants for Factory Automation Components Use of Generative AI to Enhance Automation Efficiency Introduction of Advanced Automation Products Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Major Players
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- GPC Asia Pacific acquired Auto Parts Group (APG) - ITIS Holding Acquired VITRONIC Group Dynacon Industrial Limited Acquired TRIO Motion Technology DwyerOmega Acquired Automation Components, Inc. Galco Industrial Electronics (Galco) Acquired Zesco Inc Bruker Corporation Acquired Optimal Industrial Automation and Technologies Rockwell Automation's Acquiring CUBIC Expands Intelligent Motor Control Portfolio Leadec Acquired Elmleigh Electrical Systems Limited RoBEX LLC Acquired Vantage Corporation
Companies Featured
- Rockwell Automation Inc Siemens AG AB SKF Schneider Electric SE Bosch Parker Hannifin Corporation Emerson Electric Co. Regal Rexnord Corporation ABB Ltd Yaskawa Electric Corp. Dynacon Industrial Limited Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Yaskawa Electric Corporation FANUC Corporation Honeywell International Inc. Yokogawa Electric Corporation KUKA AG General Electric Company (U.S.) GPC Asia Pacific Advantech Co. Ltd. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Delta Electronics Limited SKF Shanghai KGG Robots Co., Ltd. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Bruker Corporation ITIS Holding Yaskawa Electric Corporation OMRON Corporation Bosch Rexroth AG AMETEK AutomationDirect ATS Automation LINAMAR Mastrin Digital Solutions DwyerOmega Promation Engineering Ltd. LEAR Corporation Argentina S.R.L. Sick S.A. Festo Argentina S.A. ABB Argentina Siemens Ltda Schneider Electric Brazil WEG S.A. Emerson Chile SMC Chile S.A. OMRON Peru Nova SMAR S/A Bravo Motor Company SoftBank Group Corp. Alat - PIF NEXTSILICON Nintex Pars Khodro Mabtech AlFalak Alesayi Motors Kordsa Penta Elektronik Shemesh Automation Emirates Automation Al-Bahar Schneider Electric UAE El-Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company Donnelly Group Egyptian Automotive Manufacturing Co. (EAM) Al Tayar Automotive Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Tenneco South Africa Hella South Africa
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Automation Components Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment