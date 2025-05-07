Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
$423.83 Bn Automation Components Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2033 With Rockwell Automation, Siemens, AB SKF, Schneider Electric, Bosch Leading


2025-05-07 10:31:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Automation Components Market Poised for Explosive Growth: Asia-Pacific and Africa Lead with Double-Digit Surge; Motors and 3D Printing Drive Future Opportunities

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Components Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the Automation Components Market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global Automation Components Market reached a value of nearly $145.95 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.40% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $145.95 billion in 2023 to $245.93 billion in 2028 at a rate of 11.00%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.50% from 2028 and reach $423.83 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth of the automotive industry, increasing demand in the semiconductor industry, increasing demand for consumer electronics, increasing adoption of robotics, increasing demand for automation and a rise in smart manufacturing initiatives.

Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include high installation costs. Going forward, the increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things), increasing industrialization, strong economic growth in emerging markets, growing food and beverage sector, and increasing focus on energy efficiency will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the Automation Components Market in the future include a shortage of skilled professionals.

The Automation Components Market is segmented by component into rollers, stages, linear shafts, bushings, linear guides, locating pins, bearings, gears, couplings, and other components. The motors market was the largest segment of the Automation Components Market segmented by components, accounting for 21.94% or $32.03 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the stages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Automation Components Market segmented by components, at a CAGR of 13.36% during 2023-2028.

The Automation Components Market is segmented by solution into Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Distributed Control System (DCS), Plant Asset Management (PAM), Functional Safety, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Manufacturing Execution System (MES). The Distributed Control System (DCS) market was the largest segment of the Automation Components Market segmented by solution, accounting for 27.64% or $40.35 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Automation Components Market segmented by solution, at a CAGR of 12.69% during 2023-2028.

The Automation Components Market is segmented by end-user industry into automotive, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, packaging, 3D printing, semiconductors, chemicals, and other industries. The automotive market was the largest segment of the Automation Components Market segmented by end user industry, accounting for 24.92% or $36.37 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the 3D printing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Automation Components Market segmented by industry, at a CAGR of 14.34% during 2023-2028.

Western Europe was the largest region in the Automation Components Market, accounting for 30.07% or $43.89 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the Automation Components Market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.13% and 12.55% respectively. The global Automation Components Market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 22.73% of the total market in 2023.

The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of small players in different geographies. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was the largest competitor with a 5.65% share of the market, followed by Siemens AG with 5.31%, AB SKF with 2.94%, Schneider Electric SE with 2.23%, Bosch with 1.49%, Parker Hannifin Corporation with 1.29%, Emerson Electric Co. with 1.17%, Regal Rexnord Corporation with 0.94%, ABB Ltd. with 0.88%, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. with 0.83%.

Report Highlights

  • Key Companies Mentioned: Rockwell Automation Inc, Siemens AG, AB SKF, Schneider Electric SE, Bosch
  • Countries: China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia
  • Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
  • Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
  • Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, automation components indicators comparison.
  • Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.
  • Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 352
Forecast Period 2023 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $145.95 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $423.83 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Major Market Trends

  • New Manufacturing Plants for Factory Automation Components
  • Use of Generative AI to Enhance Automation Efficiency
  • Introduction of Advanced Automation Products
  • Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Major Players

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

  • GPC Asia Pacific acquired Auto Parts Group (APG) - ITIS Holding Acquired VITRONIC Group
  • Dynacon Industrial Limited Acquired TRIO Motion Technology
  • DwyerOmega Acquired Automation Components, Inc.
  • Galco Industrial Electronics (Galco) Acquired Zesco Inc
  • Bruker Corporation Acquired Optimal Industrial Automation and Technologies
  • Rockwell Automation's Acquiring CUBIC Expands Intelligent Motor Control Portfolio
  • Leadec Acquired Elmleigh Electrical Systems Limited
  • RoBEX LLC Acquired Vantage Corporation

Companies Featured

  • Rockwell Automation Inc
  • Siemens AG
  • AB SKF
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Bosch
  • Parker Hannifin Corporation
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Regal Rexnord Corporation
  • ABB Ltd
  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.
  • Dynacon Industrial Limited
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • FANUC Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • KUKA AG
  • General Electric Company (U.S.)
  • GPC Asia Pacific
  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Delta Electronics Limited SKF
  • Shanghai KGG Robots Co., Ltd.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Bruker Corporation
  • ITIS
  • Holding Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  • OMRON Corporation
  • Bosch Rexroth AG
  • AMETEK
  • AutomationDirect
  • ATS Automation
  • LINAMAR
  • Mastrin Digital Solutions
  • DwyerOmega
  • Promation Engineering Ltd.
  • LEAR Corporation Argentina S.R.L.
  • Sick S.A.
  • Festo Argentina S.A.
  • ABB Argentina
  • Siemens Ltda
  • Schneider Electric Brazil
  • WEG S.A.
  • Emerson Chile
  • SMC Chile S.A.
  • OMRON Peru
  • Nova SMAR S/A
  • Bravo Motor Company
  • SoftBank Group Corp.
  • Alat - PIF
  • NEXTSILICON
  • Nintex
  • Pars Khodro
  • Mabtech
  • AlFalak
  • Alesayi Motors
  • Kordsa
  • Penta Elektronik
  • Shemesh Automation
  • Emirates Automation
  • Al-Bahar
  • Schneider Electric UAE
  • El-Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company
  • Donnelly Group
  • Egyptian Automotive Manufacturing Co. (EAM)
  • Al Tayar Automotive
  • Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN)
  • Tenneco South Africa
  • Hella South Africa

