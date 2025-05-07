Saudi Arabia $25+ Bn Hospital Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Hospital Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Hospital Market, valued at USD 22.05 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 25.63 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.50%. This growth is primarily driven by increasing health insurance mandates, rising specialized healthcare services, and growing research and innovation. Health insurance mandates play a crucial role in ensuring broader access to healthcare, leading to higher hospital utilization. Moreover, these mandates have promoted private sector growth, expanding the market's capacity.

Specialized healthcare services are integral to managing complex medical conditions. The demand for facilities offering advanced treatments, including cancer centers and cardiology clinics, is on the rise due to chronic illnesses like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. These specialized centers not only attract local patients but also contribute significantly to medical tourism.

Research and innovation have marked a notable increase in Saudi Arabia. From 5,212 publications in 2014 to 25,653 in 2023, the focus on open access research has nearly doubled. This trend facilitates the development of advanced medical treatments and technologies, attracting patients seeking cutting-edge care. Such hospitals also often collaborate on clinical trials and offer experimental treatments, making them attractive destinations for domestic and international patients.

However, the market faces challenges related to escalating healthcare costs and infrastructure limitations. The rise in chronic illness prevalence contributes to higher healthcare expenses, demanding efficient management. Despite government investments, the uneven distribution of healthcare infrastructure across regions poses barriers to access, particularly in rural areas.

Market trends indicate a shift toward healthcare privatization. Though the government still accounts for over 60% of healthcare spending, private sector participation has increased through public-private partnerships (PPPs). This shift is reflected in the growing number of private hospitals, enhancing health service delivery and attracting medical tourists.

The market is segmented by ownership (public and private), type (general, specialty, multi-specialty), type of services (in-patient, out-patient), and bed capacity. Regional analysis highlights the Northern & Central region as a dominant force, thanks to its population density and economic significance.

Key players include Middle East Healthcare Co., King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, and King Fahad Medical City, among others. These institutions are pivotal in advancing healthcare delivery and adapting to the evolving demands of the market.

