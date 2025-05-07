Modern Primary Healthcare Celebrates 1 Year of Service to the Atascocita Community

Modern Primary Healthcare - 1 Year in Atascocita, TX

ATASCOCITA, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Primary Healthcare proudly celebrates its 1-year anniversary of providing exceptional care to the residents of Atascocita. Since opening its doors, the Atascocita clinic has been a trusted healthcare resource for individuals and families in the Greater Houston area, with a commitment to delivering personalized, patient-centered care.Over the past year, Modern Primary Healthcare has built a strong foundation of care, combining expertise with compassion. The clinic's diverse team of healthcare providers, including Dr. Stephanie Gross Pierce, Dr. Surendra Raythatha, Nurse Practitioners Lorena Jimenez, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, and Joy Odafe, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has been dedicated to ensuring the health and well-being of the community. The services provided at the Atascocita clinic include preventive screenings, chronic disease management, routine wellness exams , women's health services, geriatric care, and much more.This year marks a significant milestone for Modern Primary Healthcare as it continues its mission to emphasize prevention, wellness, and long-term health management. The clinic integrates general medicine expertise with a patient-focused approach, ensuring continuity of care and proactively managing health. Patients trust the clinic for comprehensive services aimed at improving health, preventing illness, and meeting their unique medical needs.“It's been an incredible year of growth and service,” said Dr. Stephanie Gross Pierce.“Our team is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to each and every patient, and we look forward to continuing to serve the Atascocita community for many years to come.”Modern Primary Healthcare's Atascocita clinic remains an essential resource for local residents, offering compassionate care tailored to each patient's needs. Whether it's preventive care, managing chronic conditions, or specialized services for women, seniors, and families, the clinic is committed to being a trusted healthcare partner.As Modern Primary Healthcare celebrates this first anniversary, the team expresses its gratitude to the Atascocita community for its trust and support. Together, they have built a solid foundation that will continue to grow and evolve for years to come. The clinic invites both new and existing patients to experience the exceptional care provided at this facility.To schedule an appointment or learn more about the services offered, visit or call +1 (832) 966-3376.About Modern Primary HealthcareModern Primary Healthcare is dedicated to providing comprehensive primary care focused on wellness, prevention, and disease management to families and individuals in the Greater Houston area. In addition to the Atascocita location, Modern Primary Healthcare operates a second facility in Humble, TX, further supporting access to high-quality care in the region.

