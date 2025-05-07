In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size To Be Worth $150.13 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 5.62% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in vitro diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 150.13 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% from 2025 to 2030. driven by the increasing geriatric population, COVID-19 pandemic, and technological advancements in diagnostics that are supporting its adoption. Technological advancements in terms of portability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness are projected to be one of the high-impact rendering drivers. Technological advancements were further accelerated by the launch of COVID-19 IVD diagnostics and enhanced the adoption of instruments and consumables for technologies, such as PCR. Competitors in the market are increasingly adopting agreement and partnership strategies to maintain a constant flow of business for manufacturers & diagnostics for users.

These agreements are also a result of the harsh price containment strategies for government laboratories, which lowers the price in government settings. For instance, in April 2021, the Italian subsidiary of Seegene, Inc. received a USD 108.25 million tenders for public procurement for the supply of extraction reagents, as well as 7.15 million SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic tests. However, it increases the multiparty nature and complexity of the supply chain. The high prevalence of cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) globally is anticipated to drive diagnostic innovation to facilitate early diagnosis and meet the constantly evolving needs of consumers. Novel technologies, such as plasmonic PCR, are anticipated to commercially enter the market during the forecast period, influencing the business of existing products adversely.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: In Vitro Diagnostics Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Highlights:



The IVD market demonstrates a high degree of innovation, driven by advancements in molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and point-of-care testing.

The distribution channels for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market play a critical role in how products reach healthcare facilities, laboratories, and End Users, impacting market reach and operational efficiency

The pricing of In vitro diagnostics (IVD) products varies significantly based on product type, complexity, and application.

Reagents held the largest share of 65.54% of the in vitro diagnostics market in 2024, driven by significant R&D efforts from leading market players aiming to develop innovative biomarker kits North America dominated the in vitro diagnostics industry and accounted for a 47.43% share in 2024

Read full market research report on In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market with TOC - In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Test Location, By End Use (Hospitals, Laboratory), By Application, By Technology (Molecular Diagnostics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030

In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in vitro diagnostics market report based on products, technology, application, test location, end use, and region:

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Number of Instruments, in Thousands; Volume, Reagents, Number of Tests in Million; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Instruments

Reagents Others

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Technology Outlook (Volume, Number of Instruments, in Thousands; Volume, Reagents, Number of Tests in Million; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Immunoassay



Instruments



Reagents

Others

Hematology



Instruments



Reagents

Others

Clinical Chemistry



Instruments



Reagents

Others

Molecular Diagnostics



Instruments



Reagents

Others

Coagulation



Instruments



Reagents

Others

Microbiology



Instruments



Reagents

Others

Others



Instruments



Reagents Others

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Drug Testing Other applications

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Test Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Point of Care

Home-care Others

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - End Use Outlook (Volume, Number of Instruments, in Thousands; Volume, Reagents, Number of Tests in Million; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Hospitals

Laboratory

Home Care Others

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Number of Instruments, in Thousands; Volume, Reagents, Number of Tests in Million; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Denmark



Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Kuwait

List of Key Players in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market



Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Siemens Healthineers AG

BIOMÉRIEUX

BD

QIAGEN

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:



IVD In Cardiology And Neurology Market - The global IVD in cardiology and neurology market size is anticipated to reach USD 30.54 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.44% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders aided by the growing geriatric population.

Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market - The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 28.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis & COVID-19, and technological advancements are projected to drive the product demand in the coming years.

In Vitro Fertilization Market - The global in vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.54% from 2024 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market's growth can be attributed to the continuous efforts of the market players, an increase in the incidence of infertility due to lifestyle changes, and government initiatives to improve reimbursement policies. In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market - The global in vitro diagnostics quality control market size is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The continually evolving technology-oriented changes in the diagnostics field and the growing requirement to ensure patient safety necessitate the execution of quality assurance programs in several medical domains including point-of-care devices and radiology.

Browse Horizon Databook on In Vitro Diagnostics Market – Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Size & Outlook

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog -

Logo:

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED