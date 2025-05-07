Supergoop! And Actress Liza Koshy Are On A Mission To Make You Feel Super Every Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The campaign captures Koshy's bright tenure as Supergoop!'s Chief Super Officer, from her first day in office to her gleeful retirement. Brought to life through a series of social and digital content, she dives into the role with electrifying enthusiasm, audacious ideas, and a sun-like, blinding level of confidence. Koshy pitches "super" product concepts to her fellow employees, think an alarm clock that dispenses sunscreen when it's time to reapply, a phone case that holds SPF, and a "Super Back-Getter" for those hard-to-reach spots, and even takes to Sephora to recommend her favorite Supergoop! products to an unsuspecting customer.

She sets out to help everyone feel as confident and empowered in their SPF routine as she does with Supergoop! But after a month of serving as Supergoop!'s Chief Super Officer and a bit of SPF soul-searching, she has a lightbulb moment: Supergoop! is already making everyone feel super, thanks to its smooth, lightweight, and indulgent formulas that are a joy to wear every single day. And with that, Koshy decides to retire from her role as Chief Super Officer.

"I'm a Supergoop! girl to my core, and the more time I spent using the formulas, the more I realized how confident the products made me feel-and that became a feeling I wanted everyone to experience," said Koshy. "What I loved most about this campaign is that it wasn't just about sunscreen-it was about a mindset. Supergoop! is on a mission to help people feel good and protected in their skin every day, and they do it in a way that's entertaining, informative, and genuine. It felt like such a natural fit because it mirrors how I try to show up in the world-with joy, with intention, and with a little SPF, of course."

With 3 in 10 female buyers still searching for a sunscreen that "feels better" on their skin, Supergoop! knows that texture, formula, and format are major factors in daily SPF use1. Unwriting a lifetime of unpleasant sunscreen experiences has driven their continued investment in newer, better ways to bring sunscreen to life with formulas that are smooth, lightweight, and indulgent. Inspiring innovative launches like Unseen Sunscreen, Glowscreen, and PLAY have pioneered a shift in consumer behavior: what was once forgotten is now flying off shelves-with one Unseen Sunscreen sold every 15 seconds2 and Glowscreen SPF 40 earning over 12,000 five-star reviews.

"We know that finding an SPF that feels right can be a challenge, which is why our community loves our products-they completely transform the sunscreen experience," said Lisa Sequino, CEO and board member of Supergoop!. "Partnering with Liza Koshy captures the bold, playful energy that Supergoop! is known for and amplifies our mission to help everyone Feel Super, both physically and emotionally, every single day. She brings that same confidence and joy that we hope to inspire in every person who uses our products."

As the brand continues to revolutionize the sunscreen experience, one of Koshy's brightest ideas of the campaign puts reapplying SPF literally in your face: SuperShades-the world's first sunglasses that look like sunscreen and hold it, too. They were designed and created in partnership with Italian designer Mattias Gollin, known for some of the boldest looks in street fashion. Connecting online conversation with real-life experience, fans also had the chance to test drive Koshy's invention through an exclusive summer giveaway.

While her Chief Super Officer role may have been short-lived, the campaign's message is long-lasting-Supergoop!'s superpower lies in making skin-loving SPF. The brand's beloved formulas-Glowscreen, Unseen Sunscreen, and PLAY-remain at the heart of this campaign:



Glowscreen SPF 40 : A glowy tinted sunscreen with a luminous, sunkissed finish that primes for makeup, visibly evens tone, and is clinically tested to deliver all-day hydration3.

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50 : The iconic 100% invisible, weightless, scentless sunscreen that's non-irritating, doubles as a primer for all-day makeup wear4 & is clinically tested to improve skin clarity5. PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 : The original feel-good sunscreen lotion and best-seller for over 15 years, that is a fast-absorbing, non-greasy, face and body lotion that hydrates skin & is water- & sweat-resistant for 80 minutes.

The final chapter of this partnership unfolds on Supergoop!'s Instagram and TikTok , as well as Koshy's social channels, and with CTV, OOH, and Sephora retail touchpoints. Supergoop! products are available at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Supergoop, and select retailers nationwide.

The "Feel Super" campaign was developed in partnership with Rosewood Creative, a full-service creative agency known for seamlessly bridging social and traditional advertising to drive lasting cultural impact.

About Supergoop!

Supergoop! is the first protective skincare brand to put SPF at the forefront, making sunscreen a priority for everyone to stop the skin cancer epidemic and change the way the world thinks about sunscreen. Supergoop! creates highly innovative, feel-good products that make integrating SPF into everyday routines easy (and fun!) in order to inspire consumers to do the number one thing they can for their skin-wear SPF! For more information, visit .

1 Mindsight Research Team. (2023). Brand Equity Study. Internal Report: Supergoop! Unpublished

2 Supergoop!. 2024 Sales data. Unpublished

3 Based on an independent clinical study with 33 participants after 8 hours

4 Based on an independent clinical study with 33 women, 8 hours after one application, as compared to foundation alone

5 Based on an independent clinical study with 33 women after using the product for 4 weeks

SOURCE Supergoop!