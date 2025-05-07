Shipium Named Blue Yonder Partner Award Winner

SEATTLE, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the leading shipping optimization platform for modern operators, today announced that it has been named the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year winner by Blue Yonder . The award was presented at Blue Yonder's annual user conference, ICON , and recognizes exceptional partner success over the past year.

Winning partners support Blue Yonder's market reach, facilitate the development and delivery of innovation, and accelerate joint customers' efforts to digitally transform their supply chains.

Shipium was recognized as a Blue Yonder partner for its achievements in helping the Blue Yonder ecosystem transform their shipping operations to meet the demands of today's challenge environment. As supply chain volatility, complexity, and costs rapidly increase, modernizing shipping technology to improve flexibility, data leverage, and customer focus has emerged as an essential priority across Blue Yonder and Shipium customers.

"Some of the most innovative companies in the world look to Blue Yonder to help bring their supply chains into the future," said Jason Murray, CEO and Co-founder of Shipium. "Winning this award shows that Shipium is an essential component to the modernization vision Blue Yonder is delivering to customers."

"Our partners offer market leading thought leadership, deliver cutting-edge technological solutions, and ensure successful implementations, allowing our customers to accelerate time-to-value and enhance their business processes," said Webb Armentrout, corporate vice president and general manager, Global Partners, Blue Yonder. "As a technology company, we rely on a strong partner ecosystem to help us support our customers on their digital transformation journey. Shipium is core to this mission, so we are excited to have them be among this year's winners!"

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is an end-to-end shipping platform for modern operators. The platform improves shipping speed and on-time-delivery by coordinating previously disconnected steps of the supply chain through an API-first platform deeply integrated into existing systems. Founded by the same team who created Amazon's shipping stack, customers experience the same enterprise-grade performance from estimated delivery dates on the website down to shipment execution at the warehouse. Visit shipium for more information.

