Mizuho Americas Hires Lloyd Walmsley As Managing Director And Senior Equity Research Analyst Covering The Internet Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Lloyd Walmsley as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the Internet sector. Based in Atlanta, Walmsley reports to the Head of Americas Equity Research, Bill Featherston.

Walmsley has more than 20 years of experience covering the Internet sector. He ranked fifth among Hedge Funds in Institutional Investor's (now Extel) All-America Research Team and eighth overall in the US Large Cap Internet sector in 2023. Most recently, he was Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst at UBS Securities where he more than doubled the size of his research coverage team and hosted the firm's inaugural Private Software and Internet Conference.

"Lloyd's expertise and reputation have established him as a leading analyst," said Featherston. "I look forward to his contribution to Mizuho's growing research department."

Prior to UBS, Walmsley was at Deutsche Bank, where his team ranked ninth in Internet Equity Research Institutional Investor's All-America Research Team in 2020.

Other analyst roles included positions at Skiff, Thomas Weisel Partners, Credit Suisse, and worked as an M&A investment banker at Lazard.

Walmsley holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit .

