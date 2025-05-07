AI In Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Research And Global Forecast Report 2024-2025 & 2030: AI-Driven Remote Patient Monitoring Surges Amid Rising Chronic Disease And Telehealth Adoption

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Component (Device: Wearable, Implantable, Portable; Software, Service), Indication (Cardiac, Neuro, Onco, Diabetes, Sleep, Mental Health), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Payer), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in remote patient monitoring market is projected to reach USD 8.43 billion by 2030 from USD 1.96 billion in 2024, at a high CAGR of 27.5%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the AI in remote patient monitoring market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Reason for growth in the AI in remote patient monitoring market: More individuals are getting hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) such as bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and infections caused by C. difficile. These infections have been associated with critical health complications and death in hospitals, hence the solutions that monitor patients remotely have been necessary in the prevention and management of risks.



Further, the incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes is rising, which in turn increases the demand for effective remote monitoring technologies. The cost of healthcare in the US has substantially deteriorated; almost half of US adults are struggling to afford prescription drugs and doctor visits. According to US CDC about 1 in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection. For instance, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center reported that RPM devices reduced hospital readmissions by 76%.

Wearable devices is the fastest growing segment in the AI in remote patient monitoring market by devices in 2023

Wearable devices is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the AI in remote patient monitoring market during 2023, due to the increasing acceptance of AI-enabled biosensors, smartwatches, and wearables for medical use. These devices are based on machine learning, deep learning, and continuous monitoring of vital signs, early detecting potential health issues, and supplying predictive insights.

Other developments in AI-enabled ECG monitoring, glucose monitoring, and telehealth-enabling wearables are further supporting growth by increasing patient engagement and chronic disease management. For instance, in August 2024, Masimo's W1 Medical Watch received FDA 510 (k) clearance to be incorporated into the Masimo SafetyNet Telemonitoring System for remote monitoring of health in real-time.

North America dominated the remote patient monitoring market in 2023.

The AI in remote patient monitoring market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The North American region dominated the remote patient monitoring market because of several factors such as substantially high adoption rates of healthcare technologies, a robust and well-established infrastructure in healthcare, and constant growth in healthcare spending that supports such progress.

In addition, the increasing trend in the chronic diseases patients suffer from and the increasing need for home healthcare solutions will also increase growth in this region's market. As of 2023, over 500 medical AI devices have undergone U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) evaluation and received approval including RPM related medical devices.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the AI in remote patient monitoring market

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), OMRON Healthcare, Inc. (Japan), GE HealthCare (US), Medtronic (Ireland), AliveCor, Inc. (US), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics) (Switzerland), Beijing Choice Electronic Tech Co. Ltd (US), Biobeat (Israel), Biotronik (Germany), and AccurKardia, Inc. (US) are some of the key players in the AI in remote patient monitoring market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (growing telehealth and remote patient monitoring markets, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of mhealth apps, increased government support and favorable reimbursement policies, growing awareness about lifestyle management and home healthcare) restraints (regulatory variations across regions, shortage of skilled professionals to operate AI based tools, and data security concerns) opportunities (growing in the demand for personalized medicine, increase in the partnership and collaboration among healthcare providers and AI based companies, growing opportunities in emerging nations, hospital-at-home, and rising investment in AI based RPM solutions) challenges (issues related to accuracy due to scarcity of high quality healthcare data, reluctance among healthcare professionals to adopt AI in remote patient monitoring, and lack of interoperability)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the AI in remote patient monitoring market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the AI in remote patient monitoring market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the AI in remote patient monitoring market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), OMRON Healthare, Inc. (Japan), GE HealthCare (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics) (Switzerland), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan), and Biotronik (Germany); among others in the AI in remote patient monitoring market

Key Attributes:

