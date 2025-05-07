Medical Gas Outlets Market Size To Surpass USD 310.31 Million By 2031, Growing At A 4.0% CAGR – The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major players in the market include BPR Medical, AMICO Group, Drägerwerk AG, Ohio Medical, Tri-Tech Medical, NOVAIR SAS, BeaconMedaes, and others. Key trends among these companies include sustainability initiatives, scalable system design, and smart automation.

US & Canada, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the medical gas outlets market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising demand for patient safety and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases.

The medical gas outlets market analysis focuses on various technologies such as Integration with Building Systems that are expected to play a vital role in the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The medical gas outlets market value is expected to reach US$ 3.10 Million by 2031 from US$ 2.36 Million in 2024; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.0% during 2025–2031.



2. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for patient safety and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Moreover, the mandate of adherence to regulatory and safety standards for medical gas systems is likely to fuel the market expansion in the coming years.



3. Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases:



The increasing number of respiratory disease cases is significantly driving the growth of the medical gas outlets market. Conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pneumonia, and, most recently, COVID-19 complications have drastically driven up demand for oxygen therapy and other respiratory treatments. These therapies need a secure, stable, and effective source of medical gases, which is enabled by well-designed gas outlet systems implemented at hospitals, clinics, and home care facilities. The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that respiratory diseases continue to be among the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide, exerting consistent pressure on healthcare systems to increase and improve their respiratory care infrastructure. Hence, healthcare providers are investing in modern gas outlet systems that comply with high levels of safety and regulatory standards, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of gas as well as the safety of patients. The growing population of elderly individuals who are more vulnerable to respiratory disease is also generating demand. Advancements in technology have also led to the ease of use of these systems as well as compatibility with portable devices, improving their use in home care settings. The continuous transition of healthcare toward decentralization boosts the demand for stable gas outlet infrastructure outside hospital doors. Thus, the rising burden of respiratory disorders is a major enabler of the medical gas outlets market.

4. Rising Focus on Patient Safety:



Healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting cutting-edge medical gas systems with automated monitoring abilities, alarm and surveillance systems, and real-time analytics to de-risk gas delivery. These technologies improve operational efficiency and ensure proper administration of medical gases, thus ensuring patient well-being. In addition, the need for compliance with strict regulatory standards imposed by organizations such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) compels healthcare providers to invest in certified medical gas outlet systems to ensure optimal patient safety in healthcare facilities. As the healthcare sector keeps re-emphasizing patient safety, the demand for sophisticated medical gas outlet systems would continue to increase even further in the coming years, fueling market growth.

5. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the medical gas outlets market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



Based on product type, the medical gas outlets market is segmented into single connection and multi connection. The single connection segment held a larger market share in 2024.

In terms of modality, the medical gas outlets market is categorized into wall mounted, console mounted, and others. The wall mounted segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on piping material, the medical gas outlets market is segmented into copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, plastic, and others. The copper segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the medical gas outlets market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2024. The medical gas outlets market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.



Competitive Strategy and Development



Key players: BPR Medical, AMICO GROUP OF COMPANIES, Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA, Genstar Technologies Company Inc., Allied Medical LLC, Ohio Medical, Tri-Tech Medical, NOVAIR SAS, AMCAREMED TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED, Patton LLC, and BeaconMedaes are among the major companies operating in the medical Gas Outlets market. Trending topics: Smart monitoring and automation, modular and scalable systems, sustainability and energy efficiency, enhanced safety and compliance technologies, AI-powered leak detection, universal outlets, IoT integration, etc.

Conclusion

The medical gas outlets market is experiencing consistent growth with consistent developments in healthcare infrastructure and a surge in respiratory disease rates. Technological innovations and tighter regulatory compliance compel healthcare providers to improve and update gas delivery systems. Growth in home healthcare services, coupled with the aging populations worldwide, are also contributing to the elevating demands for secure and portable gas outlet systems. Further, with healthcare systems increasingly moving toward more efficient and patient-centered care, the need for safe, standard, and technology-enabled medical gas outlets will increase substantially in the coming years.





