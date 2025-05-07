CPX Partners With ISC2 To Strengthen Cybersecurity Talent Development Across The MENA Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, has announced a strategic partnership with ISC2, the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals.

The collaboration aims to advance cybersecurity skills and workforce development by providing professionals with access to industry-recognized certifications and training programs. In response to the growing cybersecurity skills gap across the MENA region, the partnership offers a timely and strategic solution, empowering organizations and governments to build a robust pipeline of skilled professionals equipped to meet the demands of an increasingly digital and AI-driven future.

By combining CPX's deep-rooted expertise in cybersecurity with ISC2's globally trusted workforce education and certification framework, the partnership will support both public and private sector enterprises to strengthen their security training, cyber resilience and workforce readiness.

ISC2 has long been at the forefront of cybersecurity education, partnering with academic institutions, governments, and enterprises worldwide to deliver robust training programs and certification pathways. CPX will expand access to these resources across the MENA region through this initiative, helping to cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity professionals equipped to address emerging challenges.

“As technologies like AI continue to transform the security landscape, cultivating and retaining skilled talent has become more critical than ever to maintaining resilience and staying ahead of evolving threats,” said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX.“Through this partnership with ISC2, we are enabling access to world-class training and certifications that will empower the region's cybersecurity professionals and ensure organizations are better prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.”

“This partnership with CPX will deliver vital certification education to professionals who are securing their organisations' critical assets,” said Deana Jardim, EVP, Marketing, Business Development and Customer Experience, ISC2.“As threats continue to evolve, education is crucial to maintaining a knowledgeable and skilled workforce. ISC2 research estimates a more than 7% growth in the cyber workforce within MENA reinforcing this regional need for education and certification.”