Constructafrica Launches Industry Advisory Board To Drive Strategic Infrastructure Dialogue Across Africa

ConstructAfrica ( ), the leading platform for market intelligence, thought leadership, and news on construction and infrastructure across the African continent, is proud to announce the formation of the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB) . This newly established board brings together a distinguished group of global and African leaders committed to shaping the future of infrastructure development across Africa.

The CIAB is composed of seasoned professionals from leading construction firms, national infrastructure agencies, academia, multilateral development institutions, private equity, and global finance. Its members include internationally recognized infrastructure leaders, Chief Executives, Directors, a University Vice Chancellor, academic experts, and experienced financial and investment professionals - each offering invaluable insight and extensive global networks.

The mission of the CIAB is to provide strategic guidance, promote collaboration, and support ConstructAfrica's vision of delivering trusted intelligence that enables evidence-based decision-making in Africa's infrastructure ecosystem. The board will serve as a catalyst for constructive dialogue, policy insight, investment mobilisation and innovation.

Dr. Nelson Ogunshakin OBE, appointed as Chair of the CIAB, stated:

“It is a privilege to lead the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board at a time when Africa's infrastructure agenda is more critical than ever. This initiative brings together a powerful coalition of experience, expertise, and vision - committed to shaping a resilient, inclusive, and investment-ready infrastructure landscape. ConstructAfrica plays a vital role in equipping stakeholders with trusted, actionable intelligence, and the Advisory Board will amplify this impact by driving thought leadership, collaboration, capacity building, and strategic alignment across sectors and borders.”

ConstructAfrica's Founder&Publisher, Dr Segun Faniran, added:

“The formation of the Industry Advisory Board marks a major milestone in our growth journey. With the leadership of Dr. Ogunshakin and the collective strength of our Board members, we are poised to expand our influence and deepen our engagement with both public; Government, Multilateral institutions, and private sector; developers, client, investors, contractors, operators, technologists, and wider continental stakeholders.”

Members of the ConstructAfrica Industry Advisory Board (CIAB):



Dr Nelson Ogunshakin FREng, OBE Chair, AEO Group&Board Director HS2 Ltd – UK

Derreck Omath, DG, Infrastructure Agency, Seychelles

Malani Padayachee-Saman, CEO MPAMOT, South Africa

Gilbert Sassine OFR, CEO, Cranebury Construction, Nigeria

Matthew Jordan Tank, Director, EBRD, UK

Dr Olubukola Tokede, Senior Lecturer, Deakin University, Australia

Rachel More-Oshodi, CEO/MD ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investment Limited, Nigeria

Eng Amanuel Hailemariam, GM, Association of Civil Engineers, Ethiopia

Chris Campbell, CEO, Consulting Engineers South Africa (CESA), South Africa

Mark Worrell, CEO, Estate and Infrastructure Exchange (EIX), UK

Professor Dr Khumbulani Mpofu, Vice Chancellor, Solusi University, Zimbabwe

Dr Segun Faniran Founder&Publisher, ConstructAfrica, UAE

Jenni Chamberlain, Founder&CEO, Altree Capital, Switzerland, Richard Stockdale, Senior Non-Executive Director, DAR Global Plc, UAE

(Complete member list and biography are published at )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ConstructAfrica.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dr Segun Faniran

Founder&Publisher

Email: ...

Phone: +971 56 566 4792

Website: