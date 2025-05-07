Operation Sindoor: Photos Show 9 Terror Camps Destroyed In Pakistan, Pok By Indian Armed Forces

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hours after Indian armed forces took revenge for the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by destroying nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor , Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army , along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the nation regarding the missile strikes.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an officer from the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, mentioned the details of all terror camps which were targeted. She also gave the proof of why they were chosen as targets.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi made it clear that no Pakistani army camps or common people were targeted or hit .

Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke Pakistan

Markaz Taiba camp (Muridke_Pakistan):

Colonel Qureshi said that this camp was 25 km from the international border (IB) and it was the headquarters of the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

She added that key perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attack – including Ajmal Kasab, the sole gunman who was captured alive after the assault on India's financial capital – were trained at the camp.

Markaz Subhan Allah camp (Bahawalpur_Pakistan):



Markaz Subhan Allah camp in Bahawalpur Pakistan

Located about 100 km from the IB, this camp was the headquarters of Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). It was used for recruiting, training, and indoctrination, Colonel Qureshi said.

Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot_Pakistan

This camp was a training facility of militant group Hijbul Mujahideen, situated 12 km from the border.

Kotli Gulpur camp (PoJK):



Kotli Gulpur camp in PoJK

This camp was located 30 km from the border, according to the Indian government, and it was a LeT camp. Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack, frequently visited this camp for "indoctrination and motivational speeches".

Sarjal camp in Sialkot_Pakistan

Sarjal camp (Sialkot_Pakistan):

This was the camp from which the perpetrators of an attack in March, which killed four police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, were trained. The camp was 6 km inside Pakistan.

Abbas camp in Kotli PoJK

Located 13 km from the LoC, the camp was considered as the "nerve centre" for training LeT suicide bombers.

Syedna Bilal camp in PoJK

Syed Na Bilal camp (PoJK):

According to the Indian government, this JeM camp was used to provide weapons' and explosives' training. Here, militants were trained in survival techniques for "terrorist activities" in Kashmir region.

Located about 30 km from Line of Control, the camp was a key training facility for LeT.

Barnala camp (Bhimber_PoJK):

Barnala camp in Bhimber PoJK

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that this terror facility was used to train militants in weapon handling, improvised explosive device making, and jungle survival techniques. It is located around 9 km away from LOC.

