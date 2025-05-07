LG Sinha Attends High-Level Security Meeting Chaired By Home Minister

The Lieutenant Governor affirmed that the instructions of the Union Home Minister will be implemented in letter and spirit. After the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor gave instructions to the officials to take necessary steps as per guidelines of Union Home Minister and to neutralise any potential threat in time. He also praised Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and vowed zero tolerance against terrorism. The meeting was held hours after Armed Forces' 'OPERATION SINDOOR', which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

The Lieutenant Governor is closely monitoring the situation in the Jammu Kashmir Union Territory and undertaking regular reviews of security scenario and leading the team for necessary actions in border villages and other areas.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded India's tri-services 24 precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the 'OPERATION SINDOOR' is an incredible example of the resolve of our brave armed forces and they have avenged the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were brutally massacred by Pakistani terrorists.

“Through 'OPERATION SINDOOR', India has also given the message that no matter where terrorists are hiding, our brave armed forces will find them and they will be punished for their heinous crimes. The training camps of terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, which were shedding the blood of innocent people in India for decades, have been completely destroyed by focused and measured action by our armed forces,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also took stock of the situation in border districts of Jammu Kashmir Union Territory with all the senior administrative, police and district officials including Deputy Commissioners of all the border districts, earlier this morning.

He reiterated that the government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.“We will ensure the safety of every citizen,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor has also directed the Deputy Commissioners for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. He is continuously in touch with the concerned officers on the ground.

“The entire administration, Police, CAPFs and Armed Forces are working together. We are alert, equipped and fully prepared to respond to any situation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

