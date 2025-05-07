403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Amerigo Resources Ltd : Announced a strong financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Dollar amounts in this news release are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise. The results included net income of $3.3 million, earnings per share of $0.02, EBITDA of $15.2 million, operating cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital of $11.6 million and free cash flow to equity of $4.8 million. Amerigo Resources Ltd shares T are trading up $0.02 at $1.73.
