Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Summons Indian Charge Dآ'affaires Over Unprovoked Strikes


2025-05-07 10:08:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Indian Charge dآ'Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday to receive Pakistanآ's strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, it was conveyed that Indiaآ's blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistanآ's sovereignty.
"Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law and established norms governing inter-state relations," it added.
Pakistan firmly rejected Indiaآ's baseless justifications for its hostile conduct. The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability, said Foreign Office. (end)
