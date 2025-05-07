Pakistan Summons Indian Charge Dآ'affaires Over Unprovoked Strikes

403
Pakistan Summons Indian Charge Dآ'affaires Over Unprovoked Strikes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Indian Charge dآ'Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday to receive Pakistanآ's strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, it was conveyed that Indiaآ's blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistanآ's sovereignty.
"Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law and established norms governing inter-state relations," it added.
Pakistan firmly rejected Indiaآ's baseless justifications for its hostile conduct. The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability, said Foreign Office. (end)
sbk
