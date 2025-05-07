403
AVTODOM Has Become An Official Dealer Of The Solaris Brand And Has Already Started Selling The First Cars
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The AVTODOM group of companies has become an official dealer of the Solaris brand, which is popular among Russian motorists. Sales of new cars have already started at the Solaris AVTODOM dealership at the end of April.
The Solaris brand is a Russian project. It offers models that are distinguished by their stylish design, well-thought-out ergonomics and modern technologies. The cars are manufactured at the AGR Automobile Plant LLC in St. Petersburg. The Solaris HC Lifestyle 1.6 AT 2WD and Solaris KRS Prestige 1.6 AT models, manufactured in 2025, are available for a test drive at the new dealership.
Solaris HC Lifestyle is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a reliable and comfortable car. It is designed for those who value quality and convenience in every detail. The car is equipped with a 1.6-liter engine with a capacity of 123 hp. This provides excellent dynamics and economy. Fuel consumption in the combined cycle is 7 liters per 100 km. The car is equipped with an anti-lock braking system ABS. This prevents the wheels from locking during sudden braking. The ESP stability control system helps maintain stability during complex maneuvers. The dimensions of the car: length - 4.30 m, width - 1.79 m, height - 1.62 m.
Solaris KRS Prestige is a reliable and comfortable car. It is suitable for city trips and for travel. The car is equipped with an automatic transmission. The 1.6-liter engine with a capacity of 123 hp provides good dynamics and economy. Solaris KRS Prestige can include various driver assistance systems depending on the configuration. Everything for a comfortable trip is provided in the cabin. Comfortable seats, ergonomic controls and thoughtful organization of space are there. Fuel consumption in the combined cycle is 6.6 liters per 100 km. Dimensions of the body: length - 4.42 m, width - 1.74 m, height - 1.47 m.
The official opening of the dealership is planned for May. The ceremonial delivery of the first sold car took place at Solaris AVTODOM on April 26. The happy owner of a 2025 Solaris KRX became the first client of the new Solaris AVTODOM dealership in Moscow. The new 2025 Solaris models are presented in a large 336 square meter showroom. The café is open for the convenience of customers. Favorable lending programs, trade-in, leasing, car insurance and comprehensive service are available to customers at the new dealership. Solaris AVTODOM is located at the following address: Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug, Kommunarka district, block No. 80, 3, building 2. The dealership has convenient access from the Kyiv highway. There is a large spacious parking lot nearby.
"We are pleased to announce that AVTODOM Group has become the official dealer of the Solaris brand. The first Solaris KRX car has already been delivered to the client. It should be noted that the first Solaris arrived at our dealership literally the day before. I would like to congratulate the first Solaris buyer on a successful purchase. I invite all motorists interested in this brand to visit our new dealership, get to know the models better and test drive the selected cars at Solaris AVTODOM," – Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
