KRCS Chief: Gulf Red Crescent Societies Among Most Prominent Supporters Of Humanitarian Work
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), Fahad Al-Mandil, said on Wednesday, that the Red Crescent societies in GCC countries have proven to be among the most prominent forces supporting humanitarian work regionally and globally.
They have become a model to be emulated in generosity and relief efforts and have worked to make humanitarian work an integral part of their foreign policy and development visions.
Al-Mandil added in a speech at the opening of the senior officials' meeting of the Red Crescent bodies and societies in the GCC countries a two-day event held in Kuwait "We meet today amid growing humanitarian challenges such as displacement crises, natural disasters, and escalating conflicts, which make the role of our societies more vital and urgent than ever before."
He continued, "Strengthening cooperation and coordination among us is no longer optional, but a necessity. In this meeting, we look forward to discussing joint action plans, exchanging successful experiences, and setting priorities for the coming stage to ensure effective and flexible responses to the needs of the communities we serve."
Al-Mandil also recalled the dire humanitarian situations in regions such as Gaza, Sudan, Lebanon, Somalia, and Syria, stressing that these crises require urgent international action to alleviate civilian suffering.
For his part, the Head of the Human and Environmental Affairs Sector at the GCC General Secretariat, Engineer Abdullah Al-Rubaie, emphasized in his speech the importance of coordination between Gulf societies and bodies and the GCC Secretariat with regard to relief aid and unifying positions.
Al-Rubaie stated that "the meeting will address a number of vital issues concerning the national societies in the Gulf region, their plans and future strategies, and areas of humanitarian cooperation and coordination among them. It will also focus on unifying their positions with regional and international organizations and developing mechanisms for humanitarian work on the international stage."
During the meeting, several agenda items were discussed, including strengthening existing partnerships and cooperation between the GCC and active regional and international organizations, reviewing the outcomes of joint action plans, and agreements made within the working groups and joint committees formed for this purpose.
Additionally, the participants discussed ways to develop and enhance mechanisms for joint action in the field of humanitarian and relief work.
The meeting concluded with a number of recommendations that will be submitted to the heads of the Red Crescent bodies and societies in the GCC countries during their scheduled meeting tomorrow, Thursday. (end)
