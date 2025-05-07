Flytxt Announces Strategic AI Collaborations Across Key Markets To Drive Co-Innovation And Value Creation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This announcement marks the formal launch of new partnerships across Europe, Middle East and Australia, with organizations that will drive the adoption of Flytxt's AI in both public and private sectors. The collaborations are structured around mutual value creation-Flytxt brings the AI technology, while partners develop domain-specific use cases and drive go-to-market execution.

"These partnerships represent more than market expansion-they are a collective step toward redefining the potential of our AI across industries ," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan , CEO of Flytxt. "Together with visionary partners, we are bringing Agentic AI to the forefront , turning data into autonomous decisions and actions at scale-unlocking new possibilities and accelerating value creation."

Backed by a Decade of Deep AI R&D

Flytxt's AI is built to perpetually train and sustain its performance in diverse environments. Flytxt AI is the result of over a decade of research guided by IIT Delhi, India, and TNO, The Netherlands . What makes Flytxt's AI truly distinctive is its massive training on trillions of real-world data points across markets and use cases. At its core lies Flytxt's proprietary Federated Learning Engine, which enables this continuous learning from localised datasets while ensuring strict data privacy and compliance. This architecture empowers the AI to continuously deliver superior contextual intelligence and accurate outcomes across use cases.

"Our AI is built not just to analyse-but to reason, decide, and act," added Dr. Vinod. "The real measure of success is how many high-stake decisions and high-value use cases it can enable and how fast. These partnerships are the perfect catalyst for scalable innovation."

Strategic Regional Partnerships



Europe : Profile as a Service GmbH (PaaS) is embedding Flytxt's AI and CVM Solutions into its Reach-Me product line. In partnership with Aduna and Deutsche Telekom, PaaS aims to connect with up to 3 billion consumers. It creates a unique profile for consumers across channels, businesses, and locations-giving consumers full control over their personal data and enabling a 100% GDPR-compliant ecosystem for safe, meaningful engagement.

Middle East : Gulf Investment and Development LLC, owned by HH. Al Sayyid Badar Taimur Al Said, will develop digital transformation solutions leveraging Flytxt AI for Oman's public sector as well as supply AI solutions to BFSI vertical. D8Hub and Octans Digital will include Flytxt AI into its Technology and CX transformation solutions for multiple industry verticals. Australia : ePrimus led by Dr. Ravi Bhatia (former CEO, Primus Telecom), will co-develop AI applications along with Flytxt for Australia's Telecom, Banking and Finance, Insurance, and Utilities sectors.

These strategic alliances mark a significant step in Flytxt's mission to scale real-world impact-enabling faster AI adoption, broader industry applicability, and sustained business value through co-innovation.

About Flytxt

Flytxt is a pioneer in delivering massively trained Agentic AI solutions that drive measurable business outcomes for subscription businesses. Its AI is powered by a proprietary Federated Learning Engine that enables massive training across markets, while ensuring data security and compliance. Headquartered in Dubai, Flytxt collaborates with over 80 enterprises in more than 50 countries. Learn more at .

