Making HR Simple: BLR Unveils Enhanced HR Hero Platform

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLR, a leading provider of compliance and training solutions for over four decades, proudly announces the major enhancement of its flagship HR platform, HR Hero®. The upgraded platform aims to revolutionize the workflow of HR professionals, serving as the single destination for employment law compliance research, handbook management, and employee training.

President of BLR, Darin McMillan, emphasized the customer-centric approach behind the new design, stating, "Our goal is to equip HR professionals with the tools needed to simplify compliance and manage workflows effectively. This update makes HR Hero more intuitive, user-friendly, and responsive to the demands of today's fast-paced HR environment."

The latest upgrades to the HR Hero platform offer a fully customizable dashboard, empowering users to centralize vital information and tools for streamlined workflows. Administrators can personalize dashboards to feature relevant sections, providing a tailored experience for all users.

A "quick links" section on the new dashboard enables users to create outbound links to essential sites, maintaining a seamless workflow. Additionally, the "compliance updates" section informs users about upcoming compliance deadlines, with customizable filters for specific jurisdictions or topics.

Tailored content features, such as curated collections and bookmarks, allow users to organize content around their specific business needs, while the training library provides comprehensive instructor-led learning materials to support HR efforts. Training presentations are built around a specific curriculum and allow HR practitioners or learning managers to download entire presentation packages with a single click, including supplemental video options to reinforce learner retention.

The upgraded HR Hero platform includes a powerful search center for quick access to training programs and policy examples. These enhancements help HR professionals adhere to federal and state labor laws with greater ease and efficiency, support workplace training initiatives, and improve employee productivity, enabling them to drive business growth effectively.

Kim St. Lawrence, Senior VP of Product at BLR, highlighted the update's focus on simplicity and efficiency: "We know that HR professionals face an increasingly complex set of responsibilities, and we want to simplify their jobs. The new platform enhances the HR Hero experience by improving accessibility, saving time, and enabling users to navigate extensive resources swiftly."

As the work landscape continues to evolve, BLR remains committed to providing HR professionals with content-powered tools and the necessary compliance insights to stay ahead of legislative changes and streamline HR operations. For more information or to schedule a demo of the new HR Hero platform, visit or email [email protected] .

About BLR

For nearly 50 years, BLR has been the trusted compliance and training partner for HR and EHS teams operating in highly regulated industries. Our suite of products has continuously evolved to meet today's regulatory requirements and industry demands. With long-standing expertise in HR legislative and EHS regulatory compliance, BLR is uniquely positioned to equip businesses with the guidance needed to navigate federal and state regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and foster a safe and productive working environment. Staying true to our founding purpose and unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we empower businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate today's dynamic business and regulatory environments.

