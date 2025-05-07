Charles Bourgeois Officially Launches Campaign For Atlanta City Council District 9 With $100K Raised As First-Time Challenger
"This campaign is about putting people first," said Charles Bourgeois. "We've built a broad, energized coalition of neighbors who are ready for leadership that truly listens and delivers. Raising $100,000 out of the gate shows just how eager District 9 is for real change."
Bourgeois enters the race as a bold new voice with deep roots in advocacy, civic engagement, and community development. His early fundraising success signals not just strong grassroots backing, but also growing district-wide momentum from residents seeking transparent, responsive, and visionary leadership.
The launch event is free and open to the public, with media access beginning at 6:30 PM. All members of the press are invited to attend and should RSVP to the contact below.
Event Details
What: Charles For Atlanta - Campaign Launch Event
When: Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Doors Open at 7:00 PM
Where: Westside Cultural Arts Center - 760 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
RSVP: charlesforatlanta
Press Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Charles for Atlanta
