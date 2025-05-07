Resolutions Of The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB “Ignitis Grupė”
1. Approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of AB“Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney.
1.1. To approve the new version of the Articles of Association of AB“Ignitis grupė” (attached).
1.2. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of AB“Ignitis grupė” or another person authorised by him to sign the Articles of Association and to perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this resolution.
2. Approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB“Ignitis grupė” group of companies.
2.1. To approve the updated Remuneration Policy of AB“Ignitis grupė” group of companies (attached), which shall enter into force on the date of election of the new Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė”.
Attachments
-
Articles of Association of AB Ignitis grupė
Remuneration Policy of AB“Ignitis grupė” group of companies
