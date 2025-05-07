Resolutions Of The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB “Ignitis Grupė”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)of AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius,

1. Approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of AB“Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney.

1.1. To approve the new version of the Articles of Association of AB“Ignitis grupė” (attached).

1.2. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of AB“Ignitis grupė” or another person authorised by him to sign the Articles of Association and to perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this resolution.

2. Approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB“Ignitis grupė” group of companies.

2.1. To approve the updated Remuneration Policy of AB“Ignitis grupė” group of companies (attached), which shall enter into force on the date of election of the new Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė”.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions is also available on the Group's website and at the premises of the Group (Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius) by scheduling an appointment in advance via email at ... .

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

...

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

...

Articles of Association of AB Ignitis grupė Remuneration Policy of AB“Ignitis grupė” group of companies