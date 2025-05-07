Drone Communicationindustry Research And Global Forecasts 2024-2025 & 2029 Featuring Key Players - DJI, RTX, Northrop Grumman, And L3harris Technologies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|291
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Advancements in Communication Technologies Increasing Procurement of UAVs in Military Applications Growing Need for Secure and Encrypted Communication
Challenges
- Interoperability and Standardization Issues Limited Spectrum Availability and Frequency Congestion
Opportunities
- Commercial Expansion in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Logistics Emergence of Swarm Drone Communication Increasing Adoption of Drone-based Emergency and Humanitarian Response System
Case Studies
- Introduced Microchips, Enabling Drones to Navigate Without GPS Signals DroneUp Partnered with Elsight to Integrate Its Advanced Halo Cellular Connectivity Solution into Its Fleet Microdrones Provided UAV Solutions for Aerial Pipeline Inspections, Implementing Drones Equipped with Advanced Sensors and Communication Technologies Medical Delivery Trials Conducted Through Drones in Remote Regions
Company Profiles
- Dji Rtx Northrop Grumman L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Elbit Systems Ltd. Bae Systems Aerovironment, Inc. Honeywell International Inc. Viasat, Inc. Iridium Communications Inc Thales General Dynamics Corporation Aselsan A.S. Echostar Corporation Elsight Doodle Labs LLC Skytrac Systems Ltd. Triad Rf Systems Tualcom Uavionix Ultra Silvus Technologies Persistent Systems, LLC Meteksan Defence Industry Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Drone Communication Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment