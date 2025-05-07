Drone Communicationindustry Research And Global Forecasts 2024-2025 & 2029 Featuring Key Players - DJI, RTX, Northrop Grumman, And L3harris Technologies

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Communication Market by Technology (Radio Frequency, Cellular (LTE/4G, 5G/6G), Satellite, Meshed Network), Application (Military (ISR, Combat), Commercial), Component (Transmitter, Receiver, Antenna, Data Link) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Drone Communication Market to Reach USD 3.67 Billion by 2029



The global drone communication market is projected to grow from USD 2.46 billion in 2024 to USD 3.67 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

Key drivers include advancements in communication technologies, increased military UAV procurement, and growing demand for secure communication. Rising defense spending on unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for ISR, combat operations, and intelligence gathering is notably driving the defense segment, while developments in secure satellite communication, AI-driven networking, and data encryption bolster real-time battlefield coordination and BVLOS capabilities.

The geopolitical landscape and the increasing requirement for reliable, extended-range drone connectivity are pushing governments to adopt advanced drone communication technologies.

Radio Frequency: Leading the Market



The radio frequency (RF) segment is expected to dominate the drone communication market due to its dependability, flexibility, and secure data transmission in both military and commercial applications. RF technology facilitates real-time command, control, and data transfer across varying ranges, proving essential for secure operations in hostile or GPS-denied environments.

In the commercial sector, RF communication is crucial for logistics, agriculture, and urban air mobility, enabling autonomous drone operations through VHF, UHF, and millimeter-wave frequency bands. The evolution of next-gen RF modules like SDRs and FHSS technology enhances security and interference immunity, solidifying RF's market leadership.

Commercial Applications: Second Largest Market Share



The commercial sector will hold the second largest market share, driven by increasing drone utilization in logistics, agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and urban air mobility. Companies like Amazon, UPS, and DHL are expanding drone delivery operations, necessitating sophisticated communication networks for autonomous flight and fleet management.

Drones in precision agriculture require quick data communication for tasks like crop tracking and soil scanning. The construction and energy sectors also deploy drones for remote monitoring, benefiting from advancements in 5G, satellite links, and AI-driven networking that enhance communication efficiency across various business applications.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growing Market



The Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid growth in the drone communication market due to industrialization, defense investments, and increasing business drone use in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. These nations are investing significantly in UAV technology for military and security purposes, spurring demand for advanced communication infrastructures.

China leads in drone production, developing high-performance communication systems for both domestic and global markets, further accelerating regional expansion. The commercial sector sees robust growth with widespread drone applications in logistics, agriculture, and infrastructure surveillance. Japan and South Korea's integration of 5G-capable systems and India's evolving drone service ecosystem enhance market dynamics.

With ongoing advancements in satellite communication, AI networking, and BVLOS operations, Asia Pacific is becoming a hub for drone communication technology innovation. Government and private investments are driving fast-paced market growth, establishing the region as the world's fastest-growing market.

