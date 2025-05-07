TRACT CLOSES ACQUISITION OF 1,515 ACRES IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS FOR MULTI- GIGAWATT DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGY PARK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fully entitled property will support over 2GW at full build-out, with initial utility delivery scheduled for the first half of 2028, with provisions for supplemental on-site generation

Denver, CO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tract , a developer of master-planned data center campuses, today announced its acquisition of a 1,515-acre land parcel in Caldwell County, Texas in the rapidly growing area between Austin and San Antonio. The acquisition culminates an 18-month engagement with state agencies, local communities and utility providers to master plan a mega-campus uniquely suited for data center investment and associated economic development. Tract has executed a Facility Design Agreement with Blue Bonnet Electric Cooperative that secures long lead equipment with a target energization date for the initial 360MW in 2028.

“Texas is where the future of innovation is building, including in advanced technologies,” said Governor Greg Abbott.“This new data center development in San Marcos will create good-paying jobs, bolster the state's power grid, and enhance our technology infrastructure. We look forward to working with corporate partners like Tract to further expand Texas' economic might and develop our state as the epicenter of technological advancement.”

“Tract appreciates the business-friendly environment that make Texas-scale projects attractive and the new relationships we have built in the community,” said Grant van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Tract Capital Management and Executive Chairman of Tract.“This megasite in Caldwell County is unique for public cloud, inferencing and AI training applications because it sits at the intersection of transmission infrastructure, robust natural gas infrastructure and long-haul fiber. Perhaps most importantly, there is a workforce in place that can support the thousands of skilled construction and operations jobs that will be employed at this campus.”

Partnering with local communities is a crucial element of developing master planned campuses of this scale.“Tract has leaned in to understand Caldwell County's needs as we welcome a wave of new residents and businesses,” explains County Judge Hoppy Haden.“Transportation is a key priority for our residents, and Tract's willingness to invest alongside the County and State into an expansion of FM2720, a key new transportation project, shows they are invested in the future of Caldwell County.”

“We are excited to welcome Tract to the region and our community,” said Lacee Duke, Mayor of Uhland.“We worked hard to ensure that Tract's development will bring jobs and investment that will benefit all Uhland residents.”

With the acquisition of this site, Tract adds to its portfolio of master-planned, zoned and powered land which is tailored to the scale that will be required for future data center campuses. Tract has over 25+GW of planned capacity and over 25,000 acres of land under control across the country, including campuses exceeding 1,000 acres and 1GW in each of Texas, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Virginia.



About Tract:

Tract is the trusted partner for accelerating responsible technology infrastructure. We create opportunities that bring economic development to communities.

As technology becomes a larger part of our lives and economy, Tract provides master-planned data center parks to facilitate speed and certainty in developing new data center capacity. We work with hyperscalers and operators, local communities, landowners, and energy companies to incorporate long-term planning and scaled sites in a way that streamlines development cycles and benefits all stakeholders.

We believe that master planned development projects must be strategically coordinated with long-term vision and commitments. Our team brings together curated, operational capabilities and essential expertise in planning, development, energy, digital infrastructure, and real estate to achieve end-to-end coordination with our partners.

Tract is headquartered in Denver, CO, and works with communities across the U.S.

CONTACT: Heather Stafford Tract 443-848-8617 ...