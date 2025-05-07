E& Sets New Benchmark In Sourcing, Winning 'Best Procurement Transformation' At SAP NOW AI Tour

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) e& Group procurement has been awarded the“Best Procurement Transformation” Award at the SAP NOW AI Tour, held in Dubai recognition highlights e&'s commitment to innovation, strategic impact, and the continued advancement of digital excellence across its procurement function.

Saeed Al Zarooni, Group Chief Procurement Officer, e&, said:“This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in procurement. Through deeper supplier collaboration, sustainable sourcing practices, and a relentless focus on efficiency, we've not only optimised costs but also positioned procurement as a strategic enabler of innovation and growth across the Group.”

Through the use of AI, data analytics, and agile processes, e&'s procurement transformation has enhanced transparency, improved decision-making, and accelerated operational efficiency, while ensuring full alignment with the Group's sustainability goals and the broader ESG framework.

This award celebrates e&'s ongoing transformation journey that has redefined procurement across the Group through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, data-driven strategies and agile operating models. Central to this success is its Procurement Centre of Excellence, which plays a critical role in aligning procurement strategy with the broader vision of e&.

Basel Alshawa, Head of Finance & Spend Management, SAP Middle East & Africa – South, said:“We congratulate e& on winning the 'Best Procurement Transformation' award-a reflection of their pioneering spirit and bold commitment to reimagining procurement. By harnessing the full potential of SAP Ariba and embedding AI and advanced analytics into their sourcing strategy, e& has elevated procurement from a back-office function to a true engine of innovation, agility, and sustainable value. Their approach sets a new benchmark for telcos and beyond, demonstrating how intelligent technologies can drive transparency, smarter decision-making, and meaningful ESG outcomes across the enterprise.”

This recognition reflects the dedication, vision, and collaborative spirit of the e& procurement team and its ecosystem of internal and external stakeholders. Through its bold approach to innovation and strategic transformation, e& is setting a new benchmark for procurement excellence in the technology sector.

The success of e&'s procurement transformation reflects the Group's broader commitment to its“Go for More” philosophy-pushing beyond conventional boundaries to deliver greater value, drive sustainable impact, and lead with purpose. By reimagining procurement as a strategic enabler, e& continues to set new standards for innovation and operational excellence, supporting its ambition to create a smarter, more resilient, and future-ready organisation.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.