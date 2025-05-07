National Library Presents Book Exhibition Dedicated To Azerbaijani People's Artist

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A book exhibition titled "People's Artist Azim Azimzade - 145" has opened at Azerbaijan National Library, Azernews reports.

The exhibition showcases the prominent artist's caricatures, literature about his life and work in Azerbaijani, Russian, and foreign languages, as well as articles from the periodical press.

Azim Azimzade was born on May 7, 1880, in the village of Novkhani. The artist received his initial education at a mullah school in Novkhani, and despite his family's objections, he continued his studies at a Russian-Tatar school.

Throughout his creative life, he drew upon the traditions of the Tabriz-Azerbaijani miniature school, which had been formed over centuries, and the Russian painting school, and published his works in well-known "Molla Nasraddin" magazine.

By publishing his satirical graphic caricatures on the pages of magazines such as "Molla Nasraddin," "Baraban," "Zanbur," "Tuti," etc., he laid the foundation for Azerbaijani satirical graphics, and with his illustrations for Mirza Alakbar Sabir's "Hophopname," he laid the foundation for the art of book graphics.

From 1914 to 1922, Azim Azimzade drew 55 illustrations for Sabir's poems. It is enough to mention one fact: more than 1200 of our unforgettable artist's caricatures were published in the "Molla Nasreddin" magazine from 1922 to 1931. He also drew costume sketches and decorations for theaters.

The artist, whose works are exhibited in several museums around the world, had his first solo exhibition organized in 1940.

In 1967, a film titled "Azim Azimzade" was made, dedicated to the artist's life and work. An Art College and one of the streets in Baku are named after him.

A house-museum of the artist has been opened in the house where he lived, and a bust has been placed in the garden near the house.