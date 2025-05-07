SALAD AND GO UNVEILS ITS SUMMER MENU

Fast-casual introduces Tuscan Summer Salad, its first-ever side dish, and brings back Blueberry Basil Lemonade

DALLAS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad and Go , the one-of-a-kind salad chain on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all, has launched its summer menu, inspired by the bold, craveable flavors of Italy.

Transporting guests straight to the Mediterranean coast with every bite, the seasonal menu features a new salad and the brand's first-ever side dish, available through Sept. 9.

The new menu features the Tuscan Summer Salad, made with cooked orecchiette pasta, house-made sundried tomato tapenade, fresh cucumbers, red onion and shredded provolone cheese, tossed in a tangy Italian vinaigrette. Priced under $9, it is available with your choice of protein: grilled chicken or tofu.

"Our summer menu celebrates the vibrant flavors of Italian cuisine while maintaining our commitment to fresh, accessible and nutritious food options," said Chef Daniel Patino, co-founder and head chef of Salad and Go. "By exploring these Mediterranean flavor profiles, we're expanding our menu innovation, drawing inspiration from traditional Italian ingredients while creating thoughtfully crafted items that deliver both exceptional taste and nutritional value to our guests."

Salad and Go is also expanding its menu offerings with its first-ever side dish - hummus, available in traditional or sundried tomato and served with crispy pita chips for $4.50. Also, back by popular demand, refreshing Blueberry Basil Lemonade, priced under $2, returns to complement the summer menu.

"We pay close attention to consumer trends and are constantly exploring new ways to serve our customers," said Christina Coy, Salad and Go vice president of brand marketing. "By adding two varieties of hummus to our menu, we're leaning into the growing demand for craveable, nutritious snacking options and giving our guests more flexibility in how they enjoy Salad and Go throughout their day."

To celebrate the summer season, Salad and Go is also launching its first-ever "Passport to Flavor" sweepstakes from May 12–June 30. Guests can collect stamps by purchasing any of the brand's six featured salads or wraps. Guests can enter to win the Ultimate Getaway - a trip for two to a destination of their choice - by uploading their completed Salad and Go passport at saladandgo/passport .

The new summer menu additions are currently available at all 143 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada. Guests can order at the drive-thru or use the Salad and Go mobile app to order ahead for convenient pickup or delivery.

