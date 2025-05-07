Lawsuit For Investors In Shares Of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Announced By The Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH ).

Investors who purchased shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH ) prior to October 2024 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: MANH shares also have certain options and contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 25, 2025, aNASDAQ: MANH investor filed a lawsuit against Manhattan Associates, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Manhattan Associates' projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing the risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations, that in truth, Manhattan Associates' optimistic reports of growth in its professional services and overall confidence, despite the macroeconomic fluctuations and streamlining of professional services, fell short of reality, and that Manhattan Associates' Service Segment was ill equipped to achieve the purportedly "responsible targets" set by Manhattan Associates.

Those who purchased shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH ) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

