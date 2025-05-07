Resurgence Of Real Estate Market Overheating In Areas Bordering The Island Of Montreal



April sales in the Montreal area are comparable to the two strong years preceding the pandemic.

This performance was reflected in a 10 per cent increase in transactions compared to April 2024, which was already a month of strong market recovery.

This sustained growth in activity was evenly distributed across the various sectors of the Montreal CMA-around 10 per cent-with the exception of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (0 per cent) and Vaudreuil-Soulanges (+21 per cent).

This market strength continues to imply a rapid absorption of active listings, which remained well below the historical average. Listings are up by only 2 per cent, with a notable disparity between the Island of Montreal (+7 per cent) and peripheral areas, particularly the North Shore of Montreal (-4 per cent).

With market conditions still strongly favouring sellers in the peripheral areas, we are seeing a resurgence in overheating on both the South Shore and North Shore of Montreal. In April, the sales-to-new listings ratio for single-family homes reached 76 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively-well above the balanced market threshold of 50 per cent. This overheating in peripheral markets continues to support sustained price growth, driven by lower interest rates and the recent introduction of incentives.

The most recent market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.

Residential sales in the Montreal CMA totalled 5,126 transactions in April 2025, up by 10 per cent compared to the same period last year. Transactional activity was thus 8 per cent higher than the historical average recorded for this month of the year.

“The Montreal market continued to post very strong activity in April. Most geographic areas and property categories are seeing essentially double-digit increases in both cases. This rise in sales, during a month that is typically one of the most active of the year, is largely supported by newly eased mortgage insurance rules and the accelerated decline in interest rates over the past six months. This, despite the pause observed by the Bank of Canada during the first part of April,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“It is also interesting to observe a shift in market dynamics within the peripheral areas, with the South Shore market now surpassing Laval as the most expensive suburban market bordering the Island of Montreal, with a single-family home median price of $634,000 compared to $600,000 in Laval. It should be noted that the number of sales concluded following an overbidding process has risen significantly on the South Shore, and the proportion of high-end single-family homes sold there is now higher than in Laval.”









