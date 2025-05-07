Telestore Implements A Fintech-First Approach To The Digital Distribution Industry

TeleStore

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TeleStore , a newly launched global marketplace for browser-based games and web apps, bridges the gap between the fintech world and the industry of digital distribution. The platform has a strong focus on seamless payments, fast revenue access, and creator-first monetization tools. Designed with fintech principles at its core, TeleStore aims to be more than just a content platform - it's a modern, financially inclusive ecosystem for developers worldwide.One of TeleStore's standout features is its rapid payout system. Unlike many marketplaces that delay revenue disbursement, TeleStore ensures faster access to earnings, including withdrawals via integrated crypto payment services. Developers and studios can avoid cash flow gaps and reinvest faster, making it a compelling option for fast-moving teams and indie creators with limited financial buffers.The marketplace supports top-ups from global bank cards and cryptocurrencies, and all internal transactions are powered by in-app points called TeleDollars. It ensures consistent UX across purchases, subscriptions, and in-app payments. For developers, this means simplified reporting, reduced fraud risk, and fast liquidity.TeleStore also breaks away from the industry's fee structure, offering a developer-friendly platform fee capped at 15%, significantly lower than the typical 30% cut seen elsewhere. Additionally, dynamic discounting is available for publishers based on audience engagement and scale. Early adopters receive built-in promotional budgets, helping them gain exposure without needing upfront marketing spend.Beyond content monetization, TeleStore also introduces a partner program that allows businesses, influencers, and community leaders to monetize their networks. Partners can earn recurring revenue through two fintech-style referral paths: commissions from newly onboarded developers and a revenue share from user purchases made through their traffic.TeleStore's focus on payments isn't an afterthought - it's foundational. By giving creators fast access to revenue, a low-fee model, and support for modern payment rails, the platform removes many of the financial roadblocks that have long plagued digital distribution.Whether you're an indie developer, a web app creator, or a community builder looking for monetization avenues, TeleStore offers a smarter, more flexible way to grow - with fintech-grade infrastructure to back it up.

