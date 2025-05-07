AB Global Appoints Marci Williamson As Corporate Controller To Drive Strategic Financial Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AB Global is proud to announce the appointment of Marci Williamson as Corporate Controller

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AB Global is proud to announce the appointment of Marci Williamson as Corporate Controller. In this key executive role, Mrs. Williamson will serve as the company's principal accounting officer, reporting directly to CEO Brittany Bollinger Boyle.With over three decades of experience in accounting and financial management across both non-profit and for-profit sectors, Marci is a powerhouse addition to the AB Global executive team. Her sharp analytical mindset and proven leadership will be instrumental in supporting the company's strategic initiatives, driving operational efficiency, and preparing AB Global for continued long-term growth.“We are thrilled to welcome Marci to the AB Global team,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, CEO of AB Global.“Her extensive expertise in accounting and finance will be invaluable as we continue to scale. Marci's leadership will support our Gold Standard commitment to our clients and accelerate our efforts to strengthen financial reporting, compliance, and tactical execution.”Prior to joining AB Global, Mrs. Williamson served as the Controller at National Exemption Service, LLC. She also spent nearly 15 years at The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation, serving as Director of Finance and Human Resources and sitting on the Executive Management Team, Investment Committee, and Board of Trustees. Her diverse experience and leadership in financial operations, HR, and strategic planning position her as a critical asset in ABG's growth journey.About AB GlobalAB Global sets the Gold Standard in background screening, delivering accurate, customized screens and verifications with a commitment to trust, transparency, and integrity. Serving organizations of all sizes, our team of FCRA-certified industry experts provides best-in-class compliance guidance and exceptional client service. Through Screening UniversityTM, AB Global empowers HR professionals with free industry education. Leveraging advanced technology, innovative tools, seamless integrations, and a fully customizable platform, AB Global is redefining excellence in background screening on a global scale.

