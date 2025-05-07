Blufig Announces Strategic Partnership With Hubspot To Accelerate B2B Marketing Transformation

Blufig Digital

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blufig , a strategy-led B2B marketing agency, announces a strategic partnership with HubSpot , a world leader in marketing automation and customer relationship management (CRM) software. With this strategic partnership, Blufig is a certified HubSpot Solution Partner, further deepening its service capabilities and unlocking new value for B2B organizations wanting to scale through connected, data-driven growth strategies.With this partnership, Blufig now provides solutions across the HubSpot ecosystem with special focus on:Marketing Hub – for campaign automation, lead nurturing, and one-on-one outreachSales Hub – for efficient deal management, pipeline visibility, and revenue growthContent Management Hub – for responsive, SEO-optimized websites and content marketing initiativesCustomer Service Hub – for ticketing, chat, and support automation to drive client satisfactionWhat this partnership means for customers“As businesses increasingly adopt digital tools to streamline operations and boost engagement, the combination of Blufig's strategic marketing solutions with HubSpot's platform ensures clients get the best of both worlds-technology and execution, seamlessly integrated.This partnership reflects our commitment to driving scalable, measurable growth for our clients. With HubSpot's robust ecosystem and our B2B marketing capabilities, we're better equipped than ever to help businesses simplify complexity and grow smarter.Amit Thakkar, CEO & FounderBy partnering with Blufig, customers receive more than software. They receive a strategic growth partner with HubSpot-certified professionals who customize the platform that aligns with business objectives, integrate with current systems, and offer ongoing optimization.'We're excited to have Blufig join our Solutions Partner Program" said Adarsh Noronha, Country Leader, HubSot India"Their B2B expertise and outcome-driven methodology make them an excellent fit with our worldwide network. Together, we can help more businesses grow better."What Clients Can ExpectFaster, more affordable HubSpot implementation with Blufig professionalsBest of both worlds for B2B Marketing i.e. MarTech Platform + Digital CapabilitiesRich experience in delivering results for B2B brandsAbout BlufigBlufig is a B2B marketing agency focused on strategy-first solutions that blend storytelling, design, and technology. From brand positioning and content marketing to demand generation and digital transformation, Blufig helps businesses grow with purpose and performance.About HubSpotHubSpot is a leading customer platform that connects marketing, sales, content management, and customer service through a single CRM. With a global customer base, HubSpot empowers companies of all sizes to grow better.The partnership is now active and open to Blufig's current and prospective clients. More details, use cases, and service offerings will be shared via Blufig's website and upcoming communications.To learn more, visit: B2B HubSpot CRM Implementation Services

