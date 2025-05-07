403
Court Postpones Lee Jae-myung Hearing, Citing Election Fairness
(MENAFN) The Seoul High Court has rescheduled the initial hearing concerning election law violation allegations against South Korean presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung, moving it to a date after the upcoming election. This postponement, reported by a news outlet, is attributed to the court's aim to uphold a fair electoral process.
The court explained the delay, stating it pushed the hearing from May 15 to June 18 "in order to guarantee a fair electioneering opportunity to the defendant, who is a presidential candidate, and eliminate controversies about the fairness of the trial," further emphasizing that the court has "maintained and will continue to maintain the position of conducting trials in an independent and fair manner only in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without any internal or external influence or interference."
The decision came after the opposition Democratic Party (DP) requested the trial be postponed until after the election.
The case revolves around allegations that Lee, a former presidential candidate in 2022, made false statements during his campaign. A conviction resulting in a fine of 1 million won (approximately $717) or more would disqualify him from holding office for five years.
Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Lee remains a leading candidate in national polls, especially following the circumstances that led to the snap election.
