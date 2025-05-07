T3 Sixty Releases 2025 Tech 200, Identifies The Industry's Leading Real Estate Technologies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Technology is no longer optional in real estate, it's foundational," said Jack Miller, president and CEO of T3 Sixty. "Each year, the Tech 200 delivers clear, independent guidance in an increasingly complex tech landscape. It's built to help real estate leaders navigate change, make confident decisions and stay competitive in a market where the right technology choices can determine success."

AI Integration Becomes a Competitive Standard

One of the most defining shifts in this year's Tech 200 is the sharp increase in AI adoption. More than half (51.6%) of the companies recognized in 2025 integrate AI into their offerings – up from 30.4% in 2024. While approaches vary, common applications include content generation, lead routing and business intelligence. AI is no longer confined to standalone tools; it is now embedded in many platforms as a core feature.

Consolidation Reshapes the Tech Landscape

This year's list also reflects an increasingly consolidated market. Six companies recognized in the 2024 Tech 200 were acquired during the past year: Collabra Technology, Curated Social, Paymints, Realvolve, Shaker, and Verse. These strategic acquisitions – three of which were made by companies on the 2025 list – demonstrate how larger players are expanding their suites and competing on depth and integration.

Newcomers Prove Innovation Remains Strong

Despite consolidation, new innovation continues to emerge. Twenty companies joined the Tech 200 for the first time this year, representing 14.5% of the list. Notables include:



Blended Sense: Video asset capture and management

CertifID : Fraud prevention technology Gitcha : Collaborative home search platform

These newcomers reflect both the evolving needs of modern real estate professionals and the continued entrepreneurial energy in the real estate technology space.

Familiar Names Maintain Market Strength

While new players rise, several established firms continue to demonstrate scale and relevance with products recognized on the list. These companies illustrate the breadth and depth required to serve today's complex brokerage needs. The Tech 200 identifies the best-in-class real estate technology products based on where they fit into the consumer sales funnel, organized into 43 distinct groupings. Companies with the most products recognized on the Tech 200 include:



Constellation Real Estate Group: 11 products recognized in 14 groupings – more than any other company.

Lone Wolf Technologies: 11 products recognized in 11 groupings.

MoxiWorks: Seven products recognized in nine groupings.

Inside Real Estate: Five products recognized in seven groupings. Rechat 's all-in-one platform appeared in seven groupings.

To view the 2025 Tech 200 and explore the products recognized across each grouping, visit .

About The Real Estate Almanac

In its 12th year, The Real Estate Almanac is an annual analysis of the residential real estate brokerage industry to create the most comprehensive compendium of leaders and executives (SP 200), brokerages (Mega 1000), franchises, technology providers (Tech 200), and Realtor associations and MLSs.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, specializing in brokerage, technology and organized real estate. The group delivers extensive research and reports, and executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.

