BOLD's Bullion Portfolio - An Essential Digital Tool To Track Precious Metal Investments For Every Investor
Precious metals are a proven haven during economic instabilities due to global conflicts, economic shifts, or market fluctuations. Investors need more than physical bullion; they need visibility, control, and insight. A Bullion Portfolio offers the tools to manage and track investments, providing a safe investment place.
Salient Features Include:
Multi-Function Digital Solution : Unawareness of current portfolio value and bundle of spreadsheets are replaced with Live value tracking, managing all bullion at one place, and building a diversified portfolio.
Performance Tracking : Historical data and live market fluctuations (updated every 45 secs) to help monitor precious metal performance.
Calculations with Premiums : Ability to opt between including or excluding product premiums in the portfolio valuation.
Forecasting Tools : Interactive market charts enhanced by in-house market analyst insights.
Product Life-Cycle (Upcoming Feature) : Detailed analysis and all-time product report with all actions undertaken.
Buying, Selling, & Exiting Capabilities : Execute transactions directly within the platform (Much easier for products purchased from BOLD).
Tax Report Generation : Detailed Tax report of the portfolio with one click.
As the company states, the Bullion portfolio is designed to help discerning investors with a more innovative, growth-oriented digital tool backed by technology. The platform is designed to ensure a user-centric shopping experience while keeping investments in check.
About BOLD Precious Metals
BOLD Precious Metals is a top dealer for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins, bars, and rounds. The company thrives on simplicity with innovation, transparency, pricing, exceptional customer service, and secure transactions.
