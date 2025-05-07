Blackbaud Announces Return Of K-12 User Conference For 2026

Event will Offer K-12 Customers an Opportunity to Connect In-Person and Get the Most Out of Their Blackbaud Software

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is excited to announce the return of its in-person K-12 user conference, happening in July 2026 in Boston. This event is dedicated to K-12 independent school leaders and staff, offering a unique opportunity to network and learn from peers, as well as Blackbaud product experts.

"We understand the value of in-person connections for K-12 independent schools and are thrilled to bring back this dedicated conference," said Mark Davis, vice president, education products, Blackbaud. "The event is a great platform for professionals to share best practices, product tips, and processes, and to gain insights from our product managers on how to get the most from their Blackbaud software."

The conference will provide inspiration, keys to success, and will include an overview of product innovation. Attendees will experience keynote and mainstage speakers, as well as product sessions centered on enrollment, retention, increasing operational efficiencies and more. Blackbaud product managers will be on site, offering attendees direct access to product demos, workshops, and Q&A sessions. As part of the K–12 2026 User Conference, Blackbaud is reviving the innovative Unconference experience - an open, participant-driven forum where educators shape the agenda based on topics that matter most to them. This format empowers attendees to lead conversations, collaborate with thought leaders, and explore emerging ideas with agency and purpose.

"In-person Blackbaud conferences, both the K-12 user conference and bbcon, are invaluable," said Scott Blair, senior director of advancement systems and analytics at Gonzaga College High School . "There are countless informative sessions and social opportunities where attendees get to personally interact with Blackbaud employees and peers from other schools. Attending live sessions allows for a much more intimate experience where true professional relationships and friendships are established."

Blackbaud recently announced this news during the Association of Technology Leaders in Independent Schools' (ATLIS) annual conference in Atlanta, where it was received with excitement from attendees and the ATLIS team. As a Diamond Sponsor of this year's conference, Blackbaud hosted the welcome reception and led an eight-session speaker track around topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and IT-Finance.

"Blackbaud had a very successful and engaging presence at the ATLIS 10th Anniversary Conference," said Christina Lewellen, President and CEO, ATLIS. "Our community was excited to learn from their expertise across their speaker track, specifically in the 'Blackbaud's Common Records Engine: A Source of Data Truth' session. And we were thrilled they announced the return of the K-12 User Conference in 2026 at our event and look forward to partnering with them at bbcon 2025 and the 2026 User Conference."

Registration and early bird pricing for Blackbaud's K-12 User Conference will be announced in the coming months. In addition, bbcon 2025 will take place Oct. 6-8 in Philadelphia-more information can be found here .

